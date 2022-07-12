Billionaire LeBron James’ jersey sales plummet to the 6th position in the European market behind Stephen Curry and Ja Morant

Lakers superstar LeBron James has the 6th highest jersey sales in Europe, with Stephen Curry and Ja Morant leading the market.

When it comes to global popularity, there are only a handful of NBA players that make the cut, and LeBron James is one of them. The four-time champion leads the league by a mile in social media followers, with 127M on Instagram and 51.7M on Twitter.

King James created history recently, becoming the first billionaire NBA player after Michael Jordan. According to Forbes, the Lakers superstar is the 2nd highest-paid athlete of 2022, earning an estimated total of $121M, with a breakup of $41.2M on-court and $80M off-court.

For years, James has dominated the market when it comes to global jersey sales, considering his unparalleled popularity. However, this is not the case anymore in the major markets of Europe, with the four-time Finals MVP’s jersey sales taking a nosedive to the 6th position.

According to Gazzetta.gr journalist Michalis Gulenoglou who tracked the sales on NBAStore.eu website and in stores in Milan and London, James ranks behind the likes of Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron James jersey sales witness a drop in Europe.

Entering his 20th season, LBJ seems to be aging like fine wine, playing his best basketball. Despite the Lakers having a horrid 2021-22 season, the eighteen-time All-Star finished as a top 3 scorer, surpassing milestones repeatedly, including dethroning Karl Malone as the 2nd all-time scorer in the league history.

A member of the 75th-anniversary team, James, led the league for the 6th consecutive time in All-Star votes. The former scoring champion continued his undefeated streak as captain, extending it to 5-0. Thus it comes as quite a surprise LBJ is no more the King of jersey sales in Europe.

Stephen Curry Ja Morant Luka Doncic Jimmy Butler Giannis Antetokounmpo LeBron James Tyler Herro Paul George Kawhi Leonard Joel Embiid

One of the most globally beloved athletes, reigning champion and Finals MVP, Steph Curry, sits at the top. Following him is a host of upcoming young talent in Ja Morant and Luka Doncic, who probably had their best outing this year, with the former even winning the MIP.

Nevertheless, this may be a temporary lull in James’ jersey sales, considering the Lakers’ poor performance last season. The superstar could bounce back to the no.1 position if the purple and gold get their act together in the 2022-23 season.

