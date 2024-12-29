mobile app bar

Jalen Brunson Gets GOAT Shoutout by Teammates Following 55-Point Performance in OT Win

Prateek Singh
Published

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hugs New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after their game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson put on a show last night at the Capital One Arena against the Washington Wizards, dropping 55 points to ensure a win for his team after the game went into overtime. Following the special performance, he was showered with GOAT chants from his teammates.

After the game, while Brunson was having a conversation with reporters inside the locker room, the 28-year-old was interrupted repeatedly by his excited teammates in the background, who were making bleating sounds of a goat. The implication was that Brunson was the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) for that performance.

As Brunson answered questions related to the game and his performance, he struggled to maintain a straight face.

However, the Knicks guard wasn’t very pleased with the way his team played against the Wizards. The 2024 All-Star said that his side was slow for the majority of the game compared to the home team.

He said, “We were a step slow all night. You’ve got to give them credit and fourth quarter we picked up a little bit and found a way to put the game in our favor.”

The game was tied at halftime but then the Wizards came back in the third quarter and took an eight-point lead. The Knicks outscored them 29 to 21 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

They outscored them again in overtime, 17 to 13, and won the game 136-132. This was the second night of the Knicks’ back-to-back games but Brunson showed great resilience and played 44 minutes to win the road game for his team. Other than 55 points, he had three rebounds and nine assists on an efficiency of 18/31 from the field.

This was Brunson’s third 50+ point performance in his Knicks stint. With this, he is now tied with Richie Guerin for the second most 50-point games in Knicks’ history. The only player ahead of Brunson is Bernard King who had five 50+ point games for the Knicks.

