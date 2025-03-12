Fear of a $25,000 Fine Stopped Tyrese Haliburton From Celebrating Game-Winner Over Bucks With a DX Chop, Leaves Fans Stunned

Mar 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA;Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates his made basket and foul in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton has a knack for breathtaking NBA moments, but the 25-year-old star’s latest heroics may be his swan song. The Wisconsin-born baller hit a miraculous four-point play with seconds left in the Pacers’ competitive contest against the Bucks one evening ago. The clutch play secured the win for Indiana to bring them to 36-28 and solidify them as a real threat in the East.

What was more impressive than Haliburton’s backbreaker to the Bucks? His shoes.

The Pacers leader donned a custom pair of Degeneration-X (DX) WWE Pumas, inspired by the famous pro-wrestling faction that was led by Triple H. The kicks caught the attention of The Game himself, who took to X (fka Twitter) to congratulate Hali on his game-winner.

“Maybe it’s the shoes,” the WWE legend joked.

Haliburton later spoke about his DX sneakers at the post game presser, something he brought up after the media failed to ask him about them. “I thought those were cool,” Hali joked.

He then asked the reporters in the room if they knew DX’s signature taunt, which was the famous crotch chop. The two-time All-Star then revealed he planned to hit the taunt, but decided he’d rather avoid getting fined.

“I was gonna hit it tonight but I don’t want the fine,” he admitted. “I should have. I missed the moment right there. It would have been worth the $25K for sure.

.@TripleH: NBA players aren’t hitting the DX Chop anymore because of the $25k fine. Surely something can be arranged with the @TheNBPA. Incredibly cheap advertising! pic.twitter.com/WiaFN2adWz — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2025

While Hali most definitely avoided a fine, he did inspire the NBA fanbase to recall their wrestling fandom. Several responded to his interview on X and demanded that the crotch chop be brought back without penalty.

“NBA has no idea how much money they could make,” wrote Good_Man. A second person called out Triple H and demanded that he “should pay Haliburton” for bringing the WWE back into the NBA.

A third user, known as Willy, flexed his WWE knowledge and referred to DX as the best celly. The group remains one of the wrestling juggernaut’s top acts in history.

Haliburton famously appeared in WWE to have a feud with Jalen Brunson

Haliburton’s wrestling fandom is well documented. The Pacers star famously appeared on an episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taking place in Madison Square Garden.

After the Pacers eliminated the Knicks from the 2024 playoffs, Hali became a hated man in the Big Apple. WWE took full advantage of the heat and booked Haliburton and Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson to have a staredown at the Garden.

Jalen Brunson stared down Tyrese Haliburton at WWE SmackDown at MSG (via @WWEonFOX) pic.twitter.com/b2MJQrVRZ1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2024

The two later shared the ring together, but no blows were thrown. Seems like the only proper place for their feud to continue is in the 2025 playoffs. However, Hali should watch out. If he manages to beat the Knicks again, Brunson may come after him with a steel chair.