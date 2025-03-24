HC Tom Thibodeau Delivers Update on Jalen Brunson’s Ankle Injury Amid Knicks’ Turbulent Form

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau (R) and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) look on during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the third quarterat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Knicks have played eight games since Jalen Brunson injured his ankle against the Lakers. They’ve gone just 4-4 in those games, including a pair of losses to sub-.500 teams. Knicks faithful are patiently awaiting the return of their All-Star guard. A recent update from head coach Tom Thibodeau gives insight into Brunson’s timetable.

The 6-foot-2 guard suffered an ankle injury during overtime in LA. Ahead of the injury, he’d been playing some of his best basketball of the season, averaging 28.7 points, 7.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game over the last nine games. The Knicks’ offense has plummeted from 5th with Brunson to 25th in this stretch without him.

New York desperately needs their captain back. Thibodeau recently announced that Brunson may return to the lineup soon, saying, “Brunson’s conditioning is strong.”

Jalen Brunson (ankle) has been doing ‘more and more’ in his rehab. He’s not practicing yet. Tom Thibodeau said that’s probably Brunson’s next step. Thibodeau said Brunson’s conditioning is strong as he works his way back. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 24, 2025

Fortunately, the Knicks haven’t endured a significantly different slate of games without Brunson, though that won’t be the case during the final stretch of the regular season. They will face the Cavaliers twice, as well as the Celtics, Bucks and Pistons, who will pose a threat.

Thibodeau’s report doesn’t suggest the Knicks are rushing Brunson back to action but are eager for him to return. Fans don’t want Brunson to return too soon, stating the star guard’s full health should be top priority.

One user on X implored the Knicks organization not to make a mistake similar to Kevin Durant and the Warriors. They posted, “Please tell FO/Thibs/Jalen not to rush back over regular season wins just to reinjure himself in the playoffs.”

Another fan believes the team is missing the big picture, which could potentially be ruined if Brunson returns prematurely. “By the time Brunson gets back, Thibs will have killed the rest of the starters trying to win every last game in March instead of seeing the bigger picture and making sure the team is rested for the playoff push,” they posted.

New York is currently the third seed and most likely will hold onto that spot. There is a clear gap between the Cavaliers and Celtics with the rest of the competition in the East. Unless it is a guarantee that Brunson will return at full health, New York’s best course of action may be to play it safe.