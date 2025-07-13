Jalen Williams Denies Thunder Teammates Rolexes Despite New $287 Million Contract

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after a scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It’s common in sports for a top athlete to splurge and buy their teammates something special after achieving a personal milestone or securing a title. Oklahoma City Thunder’s MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did just that after leading his side to an NBA Championship for the first time ever. Jalen Williams, however, has refused to follow suit.

SGA bought his entire team Rolexes after they put a stomping on the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 to win the championship series 4-3. It was a euphoric moment, further sweetened by the fact that the Canadian had just signed a four-year, $285 million contract extension. Williams got a big contract too. He will earn $287 million over five years but doesn’t plan on treating his OKC teammates with gifts.

NBA on ESPN interviewed Williams earlier today during the Summer League games in Las Vegas, where he was asked about Shai’s grand gesture. Immediately, he let his teammates know not to expect anything flashy or Rolex-y from him.

“I’m not getting anybody anything if that’s what you think we are about to go to right now. My team, if you’re watching this, I’ll get you guys some shirts,” he said with a smile as the interviewer chuckled. It could be seen as a good boundary, to be fair. NBA players are in the league to win. That is their reward, on top of millions of dollars.

Williams isn’t entirely greedy though. “If I ever get a shoe, I’ll send them their way. Watches are out of the question right now. My deal doesn’t even kick in until next year,” he added. “I’m being very frugal at the moment.”

What a contract Williams has signed. $57 million per year. That’s a big jump from his rookie deal, which he was still on. But it makes sense. The Thunder are a young team and already have a title under their belt. They look dangerous for many more years to come.

SGA dropped nearly $20,000 for each of his teammates

The 2024/2025 NBA season belonged to Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder superstar not only won league MVP but also took home Finals MVP honors. He was remarkably consistent throughout the entire postseason and came through in the clutch when his team needed him most.

That’s not to say the rest of the Thunder didn’t play their part to perfection. SGA wanted to thank them for that, so he gifted each of his teammates a Rolex watch. Sports Gear estimated that those watches cost anywhere from $11,000 to $22,000 each.

It might sound like a lot, but it’s chump change compared to what Shai is making now. The Thunder are paying him a massive $285 million over the next four years, thanks to his supermax extension.

This Thunder team is still young. They were dominant all season, and despite a few close calls, they cemented that dominance in the playoffs and the Finals. If this continues, SGA might be handing out watches every year.