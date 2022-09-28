“I always need a sidekick, and Savanna James is exactly that!”: LeBron James came up with odd analysis of why the James marriage has worked

Years before tying the knot, LeBron James and Savannah Brinson revealed the reasons why they have a successful relationship.

Ever since LeBron James entered the league as a young 18-year-old, King James and Savannah Brinson have been one of the power couples in the sporting world. High school sweethearts since 2002, the two personalities have been married for nearly a decade today. Being the idle couple they are, both the Ohio natives have achieved greatness in their own ways.

LeBron, on one hand, is considered to be the greatest player the league has ever seen. One of the most accomplished athletes, LBJ has managed to achieve all the silverware possible. An overly-stacked trophy cabinet includes 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades.

On the other hand, Savannah is a successful businesswoman, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and designer, among several other positive attributes.

Having raised three gorgeous children – Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri – and having no controversies during their marriage, the James’ are one of the most model couples.

“We’re soul mates”: Savannah James on relationship with LeBron James in 2010

For more than two decades now, followers from around the world have witnessed the beautiful relationship LeBron and Savannah have had. Back in 2010, 3 years before their marriage, the duo spilled the beans about the secret of having a successful relationship.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the couple said:

“Whatever LeBron felt was comfortable, I’m with him,” Savannah told the magazine in a rare interview about their love. “I just love him so much. We’re soul mates.” LeBron echoed her sentiments by adding, “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” he said. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.”

We absolutely love the connection LBJ and Savannah have with each other. Hopefully, the duo continues to stay happy and supportive of each other for years to come.

