“C’mon Steph, you’re shooting bricks!”: Dell Curry took it to 2-year-old Steph Curry for missing shots on a baby hoop

Steph Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Luckily, he was tutored at a young age by his father Dell Curry!

In 2013, the Golden State Warriors drafted a generational talent in Steph Curry. Nine years later, Curry is now the greatest shooter of all time and some might say the greatest point guard.

The man just won his fourth championship and has plans to win a fifth when he comes back with the Warriors next season.

He could be well on his way to doing so, as he averages 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists a game. Not to mention an amazing 42% from the three-point line.

Drafted 7th overall out of Davidson in 2009, 8x NBA All-Star, 2x #KiaMVP… and now 4x NBA CHAMPION in Year 13. First-time Bill Russell #NBAFinals MVP… Stephen Curry! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/0xvQOmcAIl — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Chef Curry may be amazing now, but he wasn’t always cooking. In fact, when he was younger, there was a time when he was consistently throwing bricks from three.

Dell Curry had to motivate Steph Curry to become the greatest three-point shooter because he kept throwing up bricks as a kid

Steph Curry had to work his a** off to become a great shooter. It took years of practice, chucking up more than 100 shots each night at the gym to get to where he is today.

In fact, he was started off at a young age by his father Dell, who himself was an amazing NBA sharpshooter.

There is a video of a young Steph throwing up shots at a young age. All while his father kept scolding him for bricking them in the background!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game Day Hoops (@thegamedayhoops)

Safe to say, his father’s ‘tough love’ helped mold him into the lazer three-point shooter he is today. Even helping him become one of the greatest to ever set foot on the hardwood.

