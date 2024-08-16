Jamal Crawford Celebrates Magic Johnson’s Birthday With Mixtape of His Iconic Plays

An icon to the city of Angels and a legend for the entire basketball universe, Magic Johnson just turned 65. Everyone who follows the sport is aware of Johnson’s resume as a player. Often considered the greatest point guard to grace the game, notable legends and current players took to their socials to wish the LA legend, including former Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford.

Magic did it all on the floor. A 6’9 point guard who could not only pass and shoot but rebound and defend seven-footers like any other big man in the league. So, what better way to commemorate the legend’s birthday than with a mixtape, highlighting all his plays?

Crawford posted the highlight reel to his Instagram account, which featured plays from Magic’s legendary run with the ‘Show-Time Lakers’ in the 80s.

Magic’s highlight video had his signature no-look passes, between one, two, and even three defenders. Directing traffic as he comes down the floor but passing it off to another person entirely and still making a highlight play out of it. The video even had Magic pulling off a steal while he was on the floor.

Magic was the first of his kind. No one had seen a player listed at 6’9 and playing the point guard position to perfection. But Johnson did so, night in and night out.

The five-time NBA champion wasn’t just a great scorer or floor general, but an entertainer. The way he approached the game not only birthed the ‘Show-Time Lakers’ name but also filled up arenas at home and on the road.

Fans would fly from overseas to catch a glimpse of the player who dazzled everyone with his magic on the court.

Crawford’s ‘The one and only’ caption pays homage to Magic in a unique way. Since his retirement, a lot of tall point guards have been touted to be the ‘next Magic’, but nobody has been able to live up to the hype.

Johnson, who played 13 seasons with the Lakers, won 5 rings in his time in LA. Unfortunately, he had to retire early because of an HIV diagnosis. He did come out of retirement later, but years away from the game had not taken away his skill.

Had he not retired, the Lakers would undoubtedly have more banners in their arena and Magic would have had more rings on his fingers. Early retirement or not, Magic’s impact was so great that he will always be remembered as one of the best passers in the league.