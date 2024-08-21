Jamal Crawford Disagrees With Anthony Edwards’ Hot Take on 90s NBA

Anthony Edwards’ outspokenness has landed him in hot waters. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he was asked about his thoughts about the NBA’s older generation. He shockingly responded that Michael Jordan was the only skilled player in his era. Unsurprisingly, many fans, analysts, and former players, including Jamal Crawford, responded to the guard’s uninformed take.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year was asked about Edwards’ astonishing comments on X. He responded that he respected the Timberwolves star but was way off the mark in his take about the skill level of the greats of yesteryears. The 44-year-old wrote,

“I got love for Ant. Love everything about him. But there was wayyyy more skilled players besides Jordan lol.”

Love everything about him. But there was wayyyy more skilled players besides Jordan lol. On another note, a bigger conversation should be how it's been such a "this or that" culture. Driven by media and social media. That now in this time period – people… https://t.co/tRKx3BIvUx — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 20, 2024

He claimed Edwards’ comment was a result of the media’s obsession with pitting players across generations and downplaying one star to uplift another. He added,

“On another note, a bigger conversation should be how it’s been such a “this or that” culture. Driven by media and social media. That now in this time period – people are questioning legends and pioneers of the game. It’s one of the wackest things out right now.”

Crawford’s take that the fans on social media have developed an unhealthy habit of dissing players who paved the way for future generations is spot on. Isiah Thomas also feels Edwards is a victim of false narratives about basketball in the 1980s and 1990s.

Thomas warns Edwards to steer clear of propaganda

After Edwards’ comment about the lack of skilled players in Jordan’s era went viral on social media, the Hall of Famer responded with a warning rather than an explanation. He wrote,

“Propaganda works, so be careful what you choose to believe.”

— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 20, 2024

Jordan was undeniably the best player in the league in the late 1980s and the 1990s. However, the league was filled with talented players like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas, Charles Barkley, and Julius Erving to name a few.

However, the Bulls icon’s rise coincided with the NBA’s exponential growth into a global behemoth, prompting many to believe that the guard was the only exceptionally skilled player in the league. It’s an ill-informed take that has been gaining traction among young fans and players like Edwards.

It’s up to the oldheads like Thomas and Crawford to fight back and protect the reputation of the era that they played in and grew up watching.