Jamal Crawford Gives Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant as Example While Discussing Caitlin Clark’s ‘Rookie Hazing’

The Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter situation has the entire basketball fan base up in arms. While media personalities and Clark supporters call into question the WNBA’s capacity to protect their ‘golden child‘, NBA veteran and media analyst, Jamal Crawford, has sided with the other argument of this discussion. He believes that nothing is out of order in Clark’s treatment by her peers.

While appearing on the All Brakes, No Facts podcast, the former Sixth Man of the Year awardee explained to host Keyshawn Johnson that every up-and-coming player goes through a hazing period. However, the intention is never malicious.

Crawford also confessed to giving up-and-coming guards a tough time during his time in the NBA. Drawing a parallel between the situations of other generational talents like LeBron James and Michael Jordan and that of Caitlin Clark, he explained that everything Clark is going through is normal for a rookie in professional basketball,

“When you’re a rookie and someone sees you coming up, they are trying to stop that. It’s not a personal thing. But it’s a me thing, and I am going to show you that it’s not going to be easy. If you want it, come and take it. Jordan went through it, LeBron went through it, and Kobe went through it. The greats go through that.“

“When you’re a rookie and they see you coming up, they wanna stop you. All the greats go through it, it makes you better.”@JCrossover on opponents eyeing Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/0Uxbb1JvBJ — All Facts No Brakes (@AllFactsPod) June 5, 2024

Upon closer inspection, it does appear to be the case that the entire 2024 WNBA class has been on the receiving end of rough-and-tumble play from the rest of the league. ESPN’s Monica McNutt thinks that besides a competitive instinct to prove themselves, the senior players of the league might be experiencing a tinge of jealousy from their league’s rookie batch.

Monica McNutt thinks jealousy is at play with the Caitlin Clark situation

While the entire 2024 rookie class is going through a tough and physical season, Clark seems to have it the worst. Even Indiana Fever coach, Christie Sides, admitted during a recent press conference that she feels like her star rookie has been badly roughed up on the court during the ongoing season. She even admitted to reaching out to the league office to look into the matter.

ESPN’s Monica McNutt, while appearing on the show, Night Cap, hosted by NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, revealed that Clark’s mistreatment by her peers stems from jealousy, due to Clark’s unprecedented rise to superstardom. Talking about it further, McNutt said,

“I mean wouldn’t you be jealous with somebody that got a $28 million shoe deal before you step feet in the pros… Jordan as a rookie, LeBron as a rookie, When you look at guys that have gone on to be great, I’m sure they would not say that their rookie years were cakewalks.”

The ESPN analyst does have validity in her take. Similar to Clark, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant signed huge sneaker deals before their rookie seasons, which attracted the vitriol and jealousy of opponents and teammates alike. Despite the hate, they rose to superstardom, and Clark will need to do the same if she wants to be remembered like other greats of the sport.