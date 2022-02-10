“Jamal Crawford slams the ‘Blame Russell Westbrook’ narrative”: The former NBA player exposes the Lakers in light of their embarrassing defeat against the short-handed Blazers

NBA veteran Jamal Crawford questions the constant scrutiny against Russell Westbrook in light of the LA Lakers losing against a short-handed Portland Trail Blazers.

The troubles for the Lakers continue to mount, especially with Wednesday night’s loss against a depleted Blazers roster. In a bid to rebuild its roster, the Portland team traded the likes of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington. Blazers aim to form a team around their star player Damian Lillard.

With so many changes taking place and a nine-member roster active, the Blazers managed to pull off a win against LeBron James and co. This time the Frank Vogel team didn’t have point guard Russell Westbrook to blame for anything as he sat out with back soreness.

The former OKC superstar missed his first game of the season. What was surprising was the Blazers were coming off a six-game losing streak and haven’t had Dame Time since the beginning of this year. LBJ had yet another phenomenal performance but was unable to secure the win.

Also read: “After this Los Angeles Lakers loss to Portland, I’m speechless”: Magic Johnson expresses his disappointment in LeBron James and co. as they lose 105-107

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford took to Twitter to call out the Russ critics and haters, who blamed Mr. Triple-Double for the Lakers’ struggles this season.

Jamal Crawford believes the Lakers have deeper problems than Russell Westbrook.

The LA Lakers have failed and how, losing by large margins to teams at the bottom of the NBA standings. There is no doubt that the move to bring Westbrook as the point guard has failed, but it’s not the only factor why the Lakers are not being able to win games.

James has been the only positive for the purple and gold team, who in his 19th year continues to impress. His teammate Anthony Davis has had an impressive run off-late, but his durability continues to be a matter of concern for the Lakers Nation.

Once a top-tier defender, the Lakers’ defense has become a laughing stock for everyone around the league. There is a lack of shooting on the roster, and Westbrook is not the only reason for it.

In light of Wednesday night’s embarrassing loss against the Blazers, three-time 6th MOTY Jamal Crawford tweeted the following.

I said awhile ago, the “ blame Russ” narrative was easy picture to paint. Lakers problems are deeper than that.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 10, 2022

Having played 20 seasons in the NBA, Crawford’s words carry a lot of importance. The 41-year old was a great initiator of the offense and had impressive ball-handling skills.

Also read: “LaMelo Ball looks like a character straight out of GTA”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets’ All-Star pulls up to the Spectrum Arena wearing a green Supreme ski mask

The Lakers have been exposed to a great degree with respect to their embarrassing loss against the short-handed Blazers.