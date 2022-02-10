“LaMelo Ball looks like a character straight out of GTA”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets’ All-Star pulls up to the Spectrum Arena wearing a green Supreme ski mask

LaMelo Ball is an incredible player who also makes headlines for his fashion statement. The All-Star arrived at the Spectrum Arena wearing a green ski mask.

Despite the 121-109 loss against DeMar DeRozan’s Chicago Bulls, LaMelo Ball had a huge night. The former ROTY put up 33 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals while knocking 5 3-pointers on a 48% shooting from the field.

However, the first-time All-Star didn’t only blow up on social media for his stat line. The shifty guard made headlines for his pregame outfit – arriving at the game wearing a green Supreme ski mask.

Here, have a look at Melo’s fit.

Also Read: Edrice Adebayo confesses about his nickname having a connection to the classic animated sitcom

NBA Twitter reacts as LaMelo Ball arrives at the Spectrum Arena wearing a ski mask

As soon as the photos of Ball’s pregame outfit went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Bros a GTA character — Aaron (@aaronbeastmode0) February 10, 2022

Terry Rozier influence him😭 — 0fficialMike🐐 (@Le6Ls) February 10, 2022

Someone tell him Halloween is in 8 months — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) February 10, 2022

All star got him not thinking right — 🌟 (@ShaiiMVP) February 10, 2022

Also Read: The All-Star becomes the 2nd youngest player in franchise history with a 25/5/5 game on 80% shooting

The 20-year-old is one of the most confident players in the league, on and off the court. While Ball keeps us entertained with his flashy style of basketball, his off-court antics are also pretty hilarious. Seeing LaMelo in the All-Star Game and how he manages to amuse us, is something most fans are eagerly waiting for.