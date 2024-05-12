Jamal Murray’s Inclusion in Injury Report Worries Nuggets Fans After Commanding Game 3 Victory

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets had their backs against the wall entering Game 3. Having lost both games in their own arena, the first contest at the Target Center was essentially a do-or-die situation for Nikola Jokic and co. In an incredible display, the defending champions clinched a blowout win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, bringing fans and the franchise a wave of relief. But, the feeling didn’t last long as Jamal Murray was soon revealed to have suffered an ailment.

Advertisement

Supporters won’t be pleased to learn that the team has added several players to the injury report following Game 3. While Vlatko Cancar continues to sit out with his left knee injury, the Colorado side also put Kentavious-Caldwell Pope, Reggie Jackson, and Jamal Murray on the dreadful list as “questionable”, per the NBA’s official injury report.

Jamal Murray hurt his left calf during the Nuggets’ first-round encounter against the Los Angeles Lakers. But the injury wasn’t painful enough to keep him sidelined for any of the playoff games the franchise has played since.

This is an ailment he seems to have slightly re-aggravated during Game 3. Still, he was in no mood to make any excuses for any less-than-stellar showings he has had in the postseason.

“I’m not going to make no excuses, bro. Everybody has got nagging injuries. Everybody is playing through something at this point of the season. My calf is no different than anybody else on the team or in the league, honestly. Obviously, it sucks, but it’s not something that I enjoy talking about as part of the loss. It’s going to be a part of [the playoff run], and I’ve accepted that and there’s counters for everything. So I just got to keep adjusting, we got to keep adjusting and find ways to get it done. I don’t know, man. The calf is whatever it is,” Murray said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

However, Michael Malone did reveal the difficulties that the team was forced to face due to the calf injury.

“With Jamal, it’s just the situation we find ourselves in.”

Jamal Murray had an impressive 24-point, 5-assist outing in Game 3. Fans will hope that the 27-year-old is able to replicate a similar performance tonight and help the Joker lead the Nuggets to tie the series at 2 games apiece.