“He’s second to none” – LeBron James or Michael Jordan? The Undertaker reveals who he thinks is the NBA Greatest of all time

WWE Legend The Undertaker gave his take on the debate over who is the better player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are legends in the sport of NBA. Both share a great bond of friendship with each other and also own massive respect among selves. The fans of both of these NBA superstars have often been engaging in the fan banter ranking their icons higher than the other. The list of fans of these NBA superstars also includes personalities from other sporting arenas. In an interview with Sports Illustrated the wrestling superstar The Undertaker said that he considered Michael Jordan to be higher than LeBron James.

‘He’s second to none’

This doesn’t mean that the WWE wrestler doesn’t appreciate the game skills or personality of LeBron James. But, being a die-hard fan of Michael Jordan, ‘The Deadman’ cannot consider his icon second to anyone else. The legendary wrestler credited the era during which he group for being a die-hard fan of the NBA legend Michael Jordan. The wrestler also said that he grew up watching basketball in the era when the legend Michael Jordan was at the peak of his career. This may be the reason why the wrestler admires the legendary NBA star so much.

“It’s undeniable how great a player LeBron James is, but Jordan just had a different mindset. He’s second to none. Maybe it was the era I grew up in, and I was much more involved in basketball at that point. Kobe belongs somewhere in that conversation, too, but I’m a Jordan guy,” said The Undertaker.

Comparison between The Last Ride and The Last Dance

The subject was brought up in the light of his ‘The Last Ride’ documentary, which has drawn several comparisons with Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’. The legend wrestler announced his retirement in the final of his documentary. The retirement of the then 55-year-old WWE superstar took the fans by shock. The fans were in disbelief because they won’t be able to see their favourite wrestler thrashing his opponents in the WWE ring.

The fans and the WWE family of The Undertaker congratulated the wrestler for his contribution to the sporting world of WWE. On the other side the two NBA giants, Michael Jordan and LeBron James own immense popularity in the NBA arena. On one hand, Michael Jordan represented Chicago Bulls whereas on the other side LeBron James has taken the glory of the Los Angeles Lakers to an all-new level.

