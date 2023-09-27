Giannis Antetokounmpo Eerily Snubbed Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard 7 Months Before Blockbuster Trade

In an incident that adds an intriguing layer to the blockbuster three-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA just hours ago, an eerie event unfolded seven months prior. Giannis Antetokounmpo made a decision that now resonates with newfound significance. He chose Damian Lillard over his own teammate, Jrue Holiday, as revealed on Twitter.

The recent trade witnessed Damian Lillard making his way to Milwaukee, a move that has fans and analysts buzzing. In exchange, Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, and a package of picks and rights head to Portland. Phoenix, in turn, secures Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Damian Lillard over Jrue Holiday during 2023 All-Star game

The incident took place during the 2023 All-Star Game. Giannis, entrusted with the role of captain, made a choice that spoke volumes. He selected Damian Lillard as his premier pick, opting for the Trail Blazers’ guard over his own trusted teammate, Jrue Holiday.

It was such a surprising move, that even LeBron James chipped in with his remarks. He said:

“I knew for sure his [Giannis’] 1st pick was going to be Jrue.”

Despite clinching a championship ring alongside Holiday, Giannis’ decision to pick Lillard could have been a premonition. This bold move, a harbinger of things to come, materialized seven months before today, now see Holiday’s departure and Lillard’s arrival to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Comparing Jrue and Lillard next to Giannis

Jrue Holiday’s synergy with Giannis on the court was undeniable. As an all-NBA defender and proficient point guard, Holiday’s prowess complemented Giannis’ style seamlessly. He granted Giannis the freedom to operate off-ball, a strategic move that conserved the star’s boundless energy. Together, they form a duo that allows the Bucks to dictate the tempo, harnessing Giannis’ relentless offensive game.

On the flip side, Damian Lillard steps into this Milwaukee equation with a skill set that promises to further elevate the team’s potency. His playmaking ability and capacity to shoulder ball-handling duties for extended periods bring a new dimension. Lillard’s reputation as a clutch scorer, capable of crafting his own shot, offers a valuable option in pivotal moments. Giannis, known for his humility and team-first mentality, may even defer to Lillard in those crucial junctures, relying on his history of delivering when it matters most.