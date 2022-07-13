“A 38-year-old Hakeem Olajuwon outplayed a 26-year-old Ben Wallace”: In the clash of 6x DPOYs, Rockets legend came out on top of Pistons Hall of Famer

The greatest to ever to it in Houston, Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon is arguably the most complete basketball player of all time.

The man who was selected ahead of Michael Jordan in the 1984 draft by the Houston Rockets was a monster on both ends of the court. Although his resume and stats are as good as anyone they still don’t justify his dominance for around sixteen years which was much longer than Jordan, Kareem and almost every Top-75 player’s prime.

He is not at the top of the GOAT conversation just because of his lack of championships which had more to do with the unreal competition in the NBA of the 80s and 90s where he played almost all of his long and successful basketball career.

The 7-foot giant was as quick and had similar footwork as the best point guards at the time if not better. His offensive game was so prolific as soon as he came into the league that it somewhat overshadowed how great he was on the defense.

In his 18-year career, Hakeem won two championships, two Finals MVP, one MVP, Defensive Player of The Year award two times and made 12x All-Star, 12x NBA Teams, and 9x All-Defensive Teams.

That officially has him as one of the NBA’s Top-75 players of all time and a Hall of Famer. Unofficially? Witness that man, at 38 years of age, going against a future 4x DPOY and decide for yourself.

When a 38-year-old Hakeem Olajuwon dominated a 26-year-old Ben Wallace like no one else

By 2000-01, NBA was in transition and younger stars like Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and many more were taking over the league from the greats of the game like Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing, Olajuwon and other future Hall of Famers.

A young monster of the defensive end of the court, Ben Wallace, who would be the next two years’ block and rebounding champion was facing a 38-year-old Hakeem in a regular-season game.

Although that season he was averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game compared to his career average of around 22p/11r/3b, he showed the young man and the rest of the world that he could still dominate a game like few others. He posted up 17p/8r/7b/3a in a 103-90 Rockets win while giving Wallace the leeway of just 6p/8r/2a/1b.

That season was his last with the Rockets team that drafted him. He would play another one with the Portland Trail Blazers before retiring in 2002. The big man with the Playoffs average of around 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 15 postseasons is a clear Top-10 player of all time based on his court presence.

