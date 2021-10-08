“James Bouknight looks like he trained with Michael Jordan all summer”: NBA Twitter goes berserk after the Hornets’ rookie takes flight and dunks all over Memphis Grizzlies’ Yves Pons

Despite trailing by almost 40 points, Charlotte Hornets’ rookie James Bouknight leaves everyone in awe with his emphatic dunk all over Memphis Grizzlies’ Yves Pons

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the young and dynamic teams in the league, and because of their flashy game and explosiveness, they surely are must-watch TV for any basketball lover. Picking up some top-class players in this year’s draft like James Bouknight, Kai Jones, and Scottie Lewis, the team’s depth really looks scary.

After defeating the Thunder by 16 points in their first preseason game, the Hornets faced a tough 128-98 blowout loss against Ja Morant’s Memphis team on Thursday night.

Also Read: Jazz analyst Holly Rowe reveals how she was a part of Michael Jordan’s food poisoning investigation

Despite suffering a 30-point loss, Michael Jordan’s rookie Bouknight had a rather impressive performance. The 11th pick of the 2021 Draft put up 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and a block on 43.8% shooting from the field in only 25:47 minutes of action. And also had one of the nastiest dunks we have seen in the preseason games by far.

NBA Twitter reacts to James Bouknight dunking all over Memphis’ Yves Pons

Midway in the 4th quarter, the former UCONN Husky drove past Grizzlies’ Yves Pons with a simple crossover and finished the play emphatically dunking the ball all over the French rookie.

Here, have a look at the play.

JAMES BOUKNIGHT OH MY pic.twitter.com/5apMmRangn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2021

As soon as the play went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

James Bouknight really stole MJ’s bounce from him GOD DAMN — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) October 8, 2021

Hornets announcers watching Bouknight this year pic.twitter.com/HabD1Y9pdV — Nicki Minaj #1 Fan 🦄 ➐ (@ReadTheBioNgga) October 8, 2021

Hornets got prime MJ — Moises.🧑🏽‍🌾🧸🇪🇨 (@MosePapiChulo) October 8, 2021

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to fans demeaning the Sixer star during an All Elite Wrestling match in Philly

The Hornets’ rookie looks ready. With the glimpse of what we have seen from Bouknight, Charlotte have really gotten a steal with their 11th pick. No doubt, James will be given a much bigger role once the 2021-2022 regular-season starts.