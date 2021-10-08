“They really chanted ‘Fu*k Ben Simmons’”: NBA Twitter reacts to fans demeaning the Sixer star during an All Elite Wrestling match in Philly

“Fu*k Ben Simmons” chants break out during an All Elite Wrestling match in Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center amid the Sixers’ star fiasco.

Ever since his rookie season, Ben Simmons has been an incredible talent. Standing the 6-foot-10, the unconventional guard manages to handle and pass the ball with the highest efficiency, all while being an incredible defensive player.

However, after a rather subpar playoffs performance this past season, there has been a lot of hate that Simmons has been receiving all summer. Shooting an abysmal 34% from the free-throw line, fans and analysts have been right in criticising him for disappearing in the postseason. Resulting in their second-round loss to an inexperienced Atlanta Hawks team.

Things have gotten so out of control with Simmons and the Philly organization that the Australian southpaw is willing to sit out the whole season rather than play for the Sixers. And because of his horrendous playoffs performance, his value has also been badly affected in the trade market.

It’s safe to say, Philly fans don’t want the Australian star to play for their city anymore. There have been several viral videos where fans have been slaughtering Ben’s reputation.

NBA Twitter reacts to AEW fans chanting ‘Fu*k Ben Simmons’

This Thursday night, during an All Elite Wrestling match in Philadelphia at the Liacouras Center, a rather wild chant broke out during the event. In the middle of the event, hundreds and thousands of fans shouted in unison – “Fu*k Ben Simmons”.

They started a “F**k Ben Simmons” chant at an All Elite Wrestling match in Philadelphia 🥴 (🎥 @DrPhil1881 ) pic.twitter.com/vHE4DslYXo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2021

And as soon as the video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up.

Lmao W, Philly fans have no chill😭 — Official🐐||(0-0) and (3-1)| (@Officialj0nn) October 7, 2021

Ben Simmons about to get booed in Philly for the rest of his life 😭💀 — Depressed wizard fan (@bernard_dat) October 7, 2021

You know Phily hate you when they yell this at every event in the city… ouch! 😬 — Stop Suspending My Account 🤬 #GoGators🐊 (@SGogators) October 8, 2021

You know the fans really don’t love you anymore when they are demeaning you that bad. It’s been a tough few months for Ben Simmons and even the organization. And with the way the whole incident has been mismanaged, it doesn’t look like the fiasco will be settled any time soon.