Michael Jordan’s $1.58 billion franchise labelled ‘prison team’ following James Bouknight’s DUI arrest

When Michael Jordan took over ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, he probably didn’t imagine, he probably didn’t envision going through the mess the team is in right now following James Bouknight’s arrest.

The Hornets are an up-and-coming team in the NBA. Their roster is filled with youngsters who have shown they have incredible promise. Now, they need to tie everything together.

At the heart of the Hornets’ development is LaMelo Ball, the flashy point guard who leads the team’s offense and was the team’s coveted draft pick from the 2020 draft.

Charlotte still has a lot of work to do as they’ve finished as the 10th seed the past two years, but the pieces are in play to have success down the line.

James Bouknight faces DUI arrest

Things haven’t been great for the Hornets in recent times, however. In the preseason game against the Wizards, LaMelo Ball went down with an ankle injury.

Another one of their youngsters is also facing some trouble. James Bouknight was arrested for a DUI, and he may be facing other charges too. Everything is murky regarding his situation right now.

The Hornets have released a statement on the situation as well.

Michael Jordan has seen a rough summer with his team

The Hornets, valued at $1.56 billion, have had other legal difficulties this summer too. The biggest case, which still hasn’t been resolved is Miles Bridges’ situation who was accused of abusing his girlfriend and committing domestic violence.

Then, forward Montrezl Harrell was caught with three pounds of marijuana in his car. All told, the Hornets have a lot of problems on their hands at once, and there doesn’t seem to be an easy way out. Billionaire Michael Jordan has his work cut out for him.

Fans have wasted no time labeling Jordan’s team accordingly.

