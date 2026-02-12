James Harden Addresses The Cavaliers’ Title Aspirations After 3-0 Start To His Cavs Career

Once it became clear that James Harden wanted to leave the Los Angeles Clippers, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the only team on his mind. They were by no means the best team in the Eastern Conference this season, but Harden saw himself as someone who could help push them toward a title. And his start to life in his new home has been just about perfect.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 138-113 earlier today to improve Harden’s record with the team to 3–0. From a scoring standpoint, “The Beard” is still finding his rhythm, finishing with just 13 points against Washington, but the vibes around the move appear to be good. In his three games so far, he’s averaged 19.3 PPG and 8 APG.

Cleveland had the best record in the East during the 2024-25 season but hit something of a slump this campaign. When Harden’s trade was confirmed, they were staring at the possibility of having to settle for a play-in spot. Now, just as many pundits predicted, they are bona fide title contenders, at least according to the former MVP himself.

After the Wizards game, Harden was asked about the same, and he had no hesitation in declaring “yes”.

Harden did acknowledge that this was not the first time in his career he felt his team was among the championship favorites, and it was an honest admission. He has been part of elite teams in Oklahoma City, Houston, Brooklyn, and, more recently, Los Angeles. None of those situations ultimately worked out in his favor. Now, he will be hoping Cleveland can provide the happy ending his otherwise legendary career deserves.

“Given the depth, shooting, athleticism, and versatility we have, yes,” Harden further stated about the Cavs’ title challenge.

James Harden on if Cavs have the pieces to be a championship team: “Yes. Given the depth, shooting, athleticism, and versatility we have, yes.”

pic.twitter.com/Agf2Rm5YeA — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 12, 2026

Of course, Harden doesn’t have to do it all on his own. The Cavs let go of Darius Garland to get him and make a front court consisting of he and Donovan Mitchell. If they click and both start averaging high numbers, it might just be over for the other teams in the East.

So far, Harden has fit in perfectly with his new teammates. In the same interview, he admitted, “I told them, I’ll figure it out. We’ll do some adjusting with each other but for the most part, just do what ya’ll been doing and I’ll find my way.”

That said, the Cavaliers have some big hurdles to cross. Currently, they’re #4, with a 34-21 record. The first task? Lock in a playoff position and finish as high as possible.