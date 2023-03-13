Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Suns? Warriors Release Injury Update for 4x Champion

The Golden State Warriors are back at home, and they marked their arrival with a huge win on Saturday. Taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors forced overtime and then ended up securing a 125-116 win over the NBA’s top record holders for the season. While it was Stephen Curry who stole the show with 20 points in the final 2 minutes of the 4th quarter and OT, Draymond Green had a huge role in helping them win as well.

Despite rolling his ankle earlier in the game, which had sent him to the locker room.

However, Green returned and helped the Warriors secure this important win. Now, as the Suns come to town, fans wonder whether Green will suit up tonight.

Draymond Green is listed as Probable

After the heroics in the game yesterday, the Warriors would like to use it as a moment to pivot their season around. With 14 games left, the Dubs need to get as many wins as they can to get a playoff seeding. One of the most important factors will be Draymond Green’s availability.

According to the team’s injury report, DG is listed as probable for the game tonight.

Jonathan Kuminga has been upgraded to questionable for the Warriors tomorrow against the Suns. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are probable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2023

However, after the game against the Bucks, Green himself had said that he will suit up for sure. He said his ankle will be sore, but he 100% expects to play against the Suns.

Draymond says his ankle is sore, but he expects to play against the Suns on Monday pic.twitter.com/psjakKWAA4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

That’s the kind of spirit and energy the team and the fans love from Draymond. He’s the ultimate team player and, by extension, the ultimate champion. Even though the Suns won’t have Kevin Durant, they still can pose a lot of difficulties to the defending champions.

