HomeSearch

Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Suns? Warriors Release Injury Update for 4x Champion

Raahib Singh
|Published 13/03/2023

Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Suns? Warriors Release Injury Update for 4x Champion

Credits: USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors are back at home, and they marked their arrival with a huge win on Saturday. Taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors forced overtime and then ended up securing a 125-116 win over the NBA’s top record holders for the season. While it was Stephen Curry who stole the show with 20 points in the final 2 minutes of the 4th quarter and OT, Draymond Green had a huge role in helping them win as well.

Despite rolling his ankle earlier in the game, which had sent him to the locker room.

However, Green returned and helped the Warriors secure this important win. Now, as the Suns come to town, fans wonder whether Green will suit up tonight.

Also Read: “Mavericks Should be Excited With D’Angelo Russell’s Form”: NBA Reddit Speculates Kyrie Irving’s Future as Lakers Guard Catches Fire

Draymond Green is listed as Probable

After the heroics in the game yesterday, the Warriors would like to use it as a moment to pivot their season around. With 14 games left, the Dubs need to get as many wins as they can to get a playoff seeding. One of the most important factors will be Draymond Green’s availability.

According to the team’s injury report, DG is listed as probable for the game tonight.

However, after the game against the Bucks, Green himself had said that he will suit up for sure. He said his ankle will be sore, but he 100% expects to play against the Suns.

That’s the kind of spirit and energy the team and the fans love from Draymond. He’s the ultimate team player and, by extension, the ultimate champion. Even though the Suns won’t have Kevin Durant, they still can pose a lot of difficulties to the defending champions.

Also Read: A Porsche, That Michael Jordan Lost in a Golf Bet, Sold for $500,000 in Auction Last Year

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh