“Burnt A** wings and they talking about Ayesha Curry can’t cook!”: Stephen Curry is facing more than just the Boston Celtics as the Cisco Brewery throws down another gauntlet

Ayesha Curry is the maiden and the war is waging between a Boston Brewery and Stephen Curry? Another twist in the tale of ‘Ayesha can’t cook’

Well, we live in rather bizarre times these days, where an NBA player on the cusp of winning his 4th championship is embroiled in a war of words with a brewery in Boston.

Yes, the internet is a tool that can help feign a clash between an NBA player and a brewery. So, how did we get here? And how did it all start?

The battle began when the Cisco Brewery posted a sign board outside their restaurant that read “Ayesha Curry can’t cook!”. We don’t know if Steph saw it but he certainly cooked the Boston Celtics for 43 points that night.

Then, unexpectedly, Steph Curry showed up at the post-game conference a few days later wearing a t-shirt that said “Ayesha can cook!”

Also read: “Stephen Curry needs to sit out next game, so Ayesha Curry can cook!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors superstar’s amusing t-shirt hits back on Celtics fans after game 5 win

Not only have they doubled down, they’re tripling down @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/QfsG3MJfbR — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 15, 2022

Fans are now part of this war of words and t-shirt prints between Stephen Curry and this brewery!

So it looks as though the brewery is backing the Celtics to come through on Thursday night. They have issued their whole staff t-shirts that read “Ayesha Curry can’t cook”.

They have also put out a blackboard that reads “Steph saying his wife can cook is like your mother telling you you’re HANDSOME”.

Talk about a clash. Fans are also chiming in on this and as one fan that disliked the brewery put it.

Burnt ass wings and they talking about @ayeshacurry can’t cook lol pic.twitter.com/YcapUagvxF — Itsrichbeeee (@richcacho) June 15, 2022

Warriors fans know what’s coming, a Chef Curry storm.

lol folks grow up they doing anything to hate the GOAT @StephenCurry30, warriors in 6 https://t.co/eRHZKtnllF — 10qsīɾ☽ (@iazriie) June 16, 2022

Chef Curry bout to cook https://t.co/sayNXr79dc — tommy (@tommydon08) June 16, 2022

The way Stephen Curry retaliates will be fun to see. However, we think he would be focused on something else far more worth his time, the NBA title.

Also read: “I’m the petty king, and I’ve seen all online trash talk!”: Stephen Curry shoots back at NBA Twitter for trolling on his shirt about Ayesha Curry’s culinary skills