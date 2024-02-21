Brandin Podziemski Wingspan and Other FAQs About Warriors Rookie Sensation

Credits: Feb 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors rookie, Brandin Podziemski has been making headlines for his contribution to the team. The 20-year-old stepped up alongside Stephen Curry to help the Warriors get out of the slump they were in due to Draymond Green’s absence and Klay Thompson’s low performance. Witnessing the rookie making some incredible plays, fans are wondering about Podziemski’s height, wingspan and more about him.

What is Brandin Podziemski’s height and wingspan?

The Golden State Warriors listed Brandin Podziemski at 6ft 4”. However, during the 2023 NBA Draft combine, Podziemski measured 6ft 3.75” barefoot with a 6ft 5.5” wingspan.

How much does Brandin Podziemski weigh?

Even though Brandin Podziemski measured 203.8 lbs during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine, the Golden State Warriors have listed the rookie guard at 205 lbs. Despite being one of the lighter players on the squad, Podz doesn’t think twice before putting his body on the line on every single possession.

Brandin Podziemski’s Age

Brandon Podziemski was born on February 25, 2003. He is 20 years old and is the youngest player on the Golden State Warriors. Podziemski is 270 days younger than the second-youngest player on the GSW squad Moses Moody.

Brandin Podziemski Salary

With the virtue of being the 19th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandin Podziemski was signed to a four-year, $16,239,819 contract with the Golden State Warriors. Even though he’s set to earn an average salary of $4,059,955, Podziemski is earning $3,352,440 during his rookie season.

Brandin Podziemski College Stats

Before representing the Golden State Warriors, Brandin Podziemski spent his college years as a member of the Illinois Fighting Illini for the 2021-2022 season and the Santa Clara Broncos for the 2022-2023 season.

During the 2021-2022 season, Podziemski was not even in the rotation for the Illinois side. Playing only 4.3 minutes per game, he averaged only 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.

Podz spent his sophomore season for the Broncos and had a breakout campaign. Starting all 32 games of the season, the guard averaged a staggering 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

