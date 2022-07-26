James Harden almost lost $300,000 for one wild night at a Beverly Hills mansion

James Harden is a phenomenal basketball player, but he also loves party. This love almost cost him $300,000 after a wild night once.

The 76ers star is having himself quite the offseason. He took a pay cut to help his team out in hopes of getting to the big stage, the NBA Finals.

Harden opted out of his $47 million player option to sign a two-year, $68.8 million deal. In his first year, Harden will earn $33 million in his first year, and he’ll have a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. The hope is that the 76ers have enough money to build the perfect team around their two superstars.

The Sixers already signed P.J. Tucker away from fellow Eastern Conference contenders Miami Heat, for three years and $33 million. Philly also added Danuel House for two years, $8.5 million. Harden’s sacrifice could vault the 76ers into a much better place.

James Harden was sued $300,000 for partying in a mansion

According to TMZ, Harden once took his partying lifestyle to a whole new level. The guard has often been made fun of for partying more than working out in the past, especially in Houston night clubs, but none of those stories reached the monetary damage Harden almost suffered from this one night.

Harden rented a mansion in Beverly Hills in 2019 to host a party, but things ended badly. The owner of the mansion, George Santopietro, filed a lawsuit against Harden for damages to the property worth $30 million.

Santopietro claimed that Harden broke the rule which said that only seven were permitted at once. The star guard allegedly had more than 15 guests in. He sued Harden for $300,000 after the 76ers star refused to work things out privately.

