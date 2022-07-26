6’5″ Kobe Bryant was offered the opportunity to kill his ra*e accuser for $3 million, by mysterious Swedish bodybuilder

Kobe Bryant once had the chance to put the life of his rape accuser in some serious danger during his playing career

It wasn’t just Kobe Bryant’s moves with a basketball that captivated the world. No, it was his mentality, mindset, and utter dedication he had to his craft. And in the end, the man went down as a legend for it.

However, the Black Mamba’s path to greatness wasn’t exactly easy.

During his time in the NBA, the man had to face a serious amount of adversity, and of course he came flying out of just about all of them. However, while his other issues mostly pertained to basketball, there was one thing relatively early on in his career that stood more menacingly than anything else he ever faced.

But, if you think that we’re just here to rehash the sexual assault charges, you wouldn’t quite be right. You see, some new information has appeared about the case from the FBI’s files. And well, let’s just say, it brings a twist you wouldn’t quite expect.

A Swedish bodybuilder offered to ‘get rid’ of the woman that alleged sexual assault against Kobe Bryant

During his hay day, Kobe Bryant was hardly one of those players that were invisible to the media. Au contraire, the man was one of the most famous players in the NBA, about as soon as he entered the NBA.

But, even with all that in mind, the negative spotlight the sexual assault case brought on made him more recognizable than ever before. Only this time, he was infamous, not famous.

However, it appears that even during this dark time, there were staunch supporters of the Black Mamba… even some that were ready to go too far for his cause.

What do we mean? Well, here is what Kelly McLaughlin of ‘Insider’, had to write on the matter.

“The report said that Patrick Graber, a member of a Gold’s Gym in Venice who had alleged ties to the Russian mafia, sent Bryant a letter with “inferences that he could make Bryant’s problem with respect to the sexual assault case go away for a fee.””

Further, the following was added.

Upon receiving the letter, Bryant’s security team and attorney then contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.”

It was also reported that Graber made it clear that the ‘fee’ was $3 million.

Thankfully, as per reports, Kobe Bryant immediately went to the County Sheriff as soon as he received the letter, allowing the police to apprehend this man.

It is understandable to feel strongly for a player or an icon. But, being ready to do things at this level? It’s nothing less than absolutely demented.

But, we’re sure that, given the mental state Kobe was in, this option may not have seemed as crazy. After all, it wouldn’t, to anyone else in the same situation. But the fact that he did the right thing here makes him that much more of a role model every individual on the planet should aspire to be.

R.I.P Kobe Bryant.

