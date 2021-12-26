“James Harden and Patty Mills channeled their inner Jordan and Pippen!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Nets duo as they become the 1st pair to score 30 points each on Christmas Day since 1993

Combining for 70 points, James Harden and Patty Mills become the first pair of teammates to score 30 points each since Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson in 1993.

The 2021-2022 season Christmas Day Games surely didn’t disappoint. Kemba Walker became the first Knick player to grab a triple-double on Christmas, Giannis Antetokounmpo led his Bucks team to overcome a 19-point deficit, Stephen Curry broke his curse and put up 33 points in GSW’s win, and Donovan Mitchell helped the Jazz to beat the Mavs. However, it was the Lakers-Nets clash that was the most anticipated one of the night.

With Kevin Durant sidelined because of the league’s health and safety protocols, it was Patty Mills who stepped up to be the perfect help James Harden needed to defeat the LeBron James-led LAL team.

A contest that was pretty fast-paced ever since tip-off, ended with a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets team winning 122-115. It was a huge night for King James, finishing the contest with a game-high 39 points, along with 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and a block. However, his performance was eclipsed by the outstanding performances by Harden and Mills.

James Harden and Patty Mills SHOWED OUT vs. the Lakers 🔥 Beard: 36 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB Patty: 34 PTS, 7 AST, 8 3PM pic.twitter.com/CJvXbRzYaT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 26, 2021

The backcourt duo combined for 70 (James with 36 and Patty tying his career-high 34 points) of the team’s 122 points, dished out 17 assists and knocked down 21 of the team’s 43 field goals.

James Harden and Patty Mills become the first pair of teammates to score 30 points each on Christmas in almost 30 years

James Harden’s 36-point outburst and Mill’s 34-point eruption was the first time since 1993 that two teammates recorded at least 30 points on Christmas. The last pair of teammates to do so were Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson. Back on 25th December 1993, Sir Chuck put up 38 points, and Johnson finished the game with 36 points, leading the Suns to grab a huge 111-91 win over Hakeem’s Houston Rockets.

James Harden and Patty Mills are the first pair of teammates to each score 30 points on Christmas Day since Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson did it in 1993. Mills also set the Christmas Day record with 8 made threes. pic.twitter.com/Z25fYCyLk9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2021

As soon as Patty’s and The Beard’s feat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

