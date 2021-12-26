“Stephen Curry is a generational scorer, but recorded more than 20 points on Christmas Day for the first time?!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the GSW MVP puts up his best-ever Christmas Game performance

Stephen Curry puts up 33 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, in what was his best-ever Christmas Day performance in his 13-year career.

Stephen Curry is a dangerous scorer. The Warriors MVP has a deep offensive arsenal and various numbers of jaw-dropping moves by which he could go on a scoring rampage. Over the course of his illustrious career, very few defenders have been able to contain Chef Curry from going on a scoring outburst.

However, that’s not the case with Steph on Christmas Days. Throughout his career, Curry has played on a festive day a whopping 8 times. And in those games, the 2-time MVP has managed to average only 13.1 points, 6.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 30.2 percent shooting from the field and 20.4 percent shooting from 3-point range. With his best game coming back in 2015 when he scored 19 points, The Baby-Faced Assassin has never, surprisingly, scored 20 points or more.

Calling his Christmas Days performance awful would be an understatement. However, tonight, the Warriors leader decided to change that narrative. In GSW’s 116-107 win over the Suns, SC30 put up 33 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block on a decent 37/31.3/89 shooting split.

Stephen Curry dropped a new #NBAXmas day career-high (33 PTS) leading the @warriors to their league-leading 27th win! 33 PTS

6 AST

3 STL pic.twitter.com/HWme4ZbMMC — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry puts up his best Christmas Day performance

As soon as Curry’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Fun fact: This is the first time Steph Curry has scored 20 points on Christmas in his career.https://t.co/pTVCKpZnNB pic.twitter.com/IdWMLjub1T — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 25, 2021

Xmas Curse lifted 🙌🏾 https://t.co/wkiUAkdZQ4 — Nick Kerr (@CaptnKnuckles) December 26, 2021

Still shooting 35% from the field — AkunkpoGoat (@KhashMoneyyy) December 25, 2021

No human on this earth can convince me @StephenCurry30 isn’t the best basketball player in the world ! pic.twitter.com/G2HZthhZfn — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) December 26, 2021

Good news for GSW fans- the Christmas Curse is finally over for Wardell!

Curry can’t seem to slow down. Over the past 4 games, Stephen has been averaging 34.7 points and 4.5 assists (all wins). Without any doubt, the sharpshooter is the frontrunner for the MVP honors.