“Giannis Antetokounmpo had no gifts under his tree, so he stole Tatum and Brown’s gifts”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Finals MVP for leading the Bucks to overcome a 19-point lead vs the Celtics

As Giannis Antetokounmpo records 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists, the Bucks overcome a 19-point deficit to defeat the Celtics 113-117.

The Boston Celtics were hosted by a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks team as the 2nd game of Christmas Day. As exciting as the joyous occasion’s games usually are, the Celtics-Bucks clash too was as action-packed as one expected it to be.

After trailing for the majority of the game, as much as 19 points, the defending champs fought extremely hard in the second half, rallied back to win the contest 117-113.

It was a huge night for the Greek Freak, who put on a show in his first game back after missing out 5 contests due to the league’s COVID protocols. Putting up 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists in the 2nd half alone, Giannis led Milwaukee to outscore the Cs 70-51 in the final two periods.

.@Giannis_An34 giving us the gift of buckets & blocks. 🎁 #NBAAllStar 36 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/Ze2gJtDhkR — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 25, 2021

“Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t have any gifts under his Christmas trees so he decided to take Tatum and Brown’s gifts”: Kendrick Perkins

The duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 50 points (25 apiece) and knocked down 15 of the team’s 38 field goals. However, among the pair, they had half (7) of the team’s total turnovers, and only 3 made field goals in the final quarter. And the defending champions didn’t fail to capitalize on the Celtics final quarter disasters.

Analyst Kendrick Perkins was quick enough to compliment the Bucks leader for his performance while taking a few shots at Boston’s All-Star duo. Perks wrote on his Twitter:

“Giannis saw he didn’t have any gifts under the Christmas tree so he decided to take Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown presents! Carry on…”

After the loss, the Greens fall down one place in the standings and are now 9th in the East with a subpar 16-17 record. Meanwhile, Giannis and co. are 3rd with a 22-13 record and only 1.5 games behind the Bulls for the 2nd spot.