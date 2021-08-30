“James Harden could be recruiting yet another player for the Nets!”: Rumors run rampant as the Nets star meets a former Rockets man in Houston

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden’s rendezvous with former Rockets man in the city of Houston causes rumors to run rampant

Despite everything, we’d call James Harden’s first season with the Brooklyn Nets a pretty massive success.

Sure, they didn’t even win the East. But, that was clearly only due to injuries to both the Beard and Kyrie Irving. And even then, many forget how the team was a toe on the line away from progressing to the Finals.

Now, all that is commendable, but it isn’t even their greatest success. No, their greatest victory this past season, was figuring out the system that works best for the team on both ends. And because of it, essentially any doubt about the team’s defense, or ball movement, or even depth, have been vanquished completely.

Speaking of squad depth though, it seems Harden has found a way to kickstart rumors that the Nets may be on the market for yet another role player. And it isn’t even remotely close to who you think it may be.

James Harden spotted with Victor Oladipo in his restaurant in Houston

Okay so maybe some of you guessed who it may be, based on Oladipo’s Instagram post. But still, this could be big.

At the moment, the Heat player is earning a little over 2.3 million for this year, a minimum contract, and will become a free agent next offseason. Simply put, this is a ‘prove thyself’ type of year for him.

The thing is though, while this is technically the right move by the franchise, it can sometimes rub the player the wrong way. And even if the Nets are a little too packed to take him right now, who knows what happens in a year.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that Victor Oladipo isn’t going to be a superstar-level player. But, if he can prove himself to be even a near All-Star level player, given his skill set, there could be quite a few teams vying for his services.

And who knows, maybe one Mr. James Harden is ensuring that the Nets can come out on top, if they deem the battle necessary next offseason.

