“LeBron James, Jake Paul is dethroning you as king of Cleveland”: Lakers star and NBA Twitter react as former Disney star beats Tyron Woodley on a split decision

Lakers star LeBron James expresses his regret over not being able to attend the Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley fight in Cleveland

Is it just us, or is it just a tad bit weird that both LeBron James and Jake Paul are both from Ohio? No, it’s probably just us.

Their similarity may seem like a minor detail, but it’s something Paul initially chose to run with during the promotion of his fight against Tyron Woodley. Why, you ask?

Well, first off, the fight was held in Cleveland. And secondly, and more importantly, the King is the biggest thing to come out of the city.

Using this, the former Disney star had publicly invited LeBron James and other Ohio-based athletes as well, calling it a celebration of the state. And while many of the others did go, it seems the Lakers superstar decided to stay in LA.

However, it does seem that he watched the event live, even if not in person. And after he shared his regret about not being there, NBA Twitter decided it was the perfect time to clown on him in any way they could.

Let’s get into it.

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James regrets missing the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight

Before we start, we’d like to give Jake Paul his props. The man has had an arrogant personality for years, which has been the reason so many people don’t exactly love him. However, the work he puts into the sport of boxing can’t be overstated. And, we commend him for his win over Tyron Woodley.

Coming to LeBron James though, this was his reaction to the fight.

CLEVELAND IS JUMPING!! Should have flew back to the crib. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2021

A fairly innocent statement, right? Well, not to NBA Twitter it seems. These are just some of the reactions to the Laker’s post.

YOU ARE LETTING JAKE PAUL DETHRONE YOU AS THE KING OF CLEVELAND — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) August 30, 2021

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan did everything LeBron did, but better. Jordan made teammates better something LeBron could not do. Jordan is a 6 time NBA champion with each ring proving to be realer than the last. Jordan is my GOAT and yours. — James_LeFraud32 (@lefraud_James32) August 30, 2021

“Is Lebron encouraging violence? Next on Undisputed” pic.twitter.com/DC1RiGviSr — I IDENTIFY AS VACCINATED ➐ (@ReadTheBioNgga) August 30, 2021

Jake got Lebron’s attention 😳 — Kdawg (@Chaomedia) August 30, 2021

Yikes. You even have a man saying Michael Jordan is the GOAT on a post about Cleveland.

Jokes aside though hopefully LeBron James has learned his lesson about turning down opportunities. And who knows? Maybe we’ll see the King in the front row, for Jake Paul’s next fight.

