James Harden Hilariously Celebrates Wine Success With Wedding Meme

James Harden recently made headlines after the Clippers star hilariously walked off the camera frame when his current girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel, caught the bride’s bouquet at Rajon Rondo’s wedding last week. But Harden isn’t fazed by all the trolling, in fact, he recently referenced his viral meme while making an important announcement for his wine company.

On his Instagram, the Clippers guard announced that his wine label had made it into 15,000 7-Eleven locations throughout the country, a significant achievement conceding that Harden started the label just two years prior. The Houston legend hilariously attached a picture of his viral “wedding” meme along with a caption,

“@jhardenwines just got added in 15k @7eleven stores August 2024 .”

But Harden surely knows how to spin a situation in his favor, as the former Houston guard was being heavily trolled for his reaction. He seems to be a master marketer, as he employed similar tactics to sell over 10,000 bottles of wine during his Adidas China tour.

But unlike the incident in China, Harden didn’t use political agendas as a mechanism to sell his wine this time, instead using clever pricing and influence to get his product into a majority of 7-Eleven’s throughout the country.

James Harden once sold 10,000 J-Harden bottles in seconds

Daryl Morey gained notoriety after supporting the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong against the control of Mainland China. This estranged the then-Houston Rockets general manager from a large swath of Chinese fans. Years later, Harden took advantage of this rift by making acerbic comments about his former GM, after Morey denied his trade request from the 76ers.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

The whole fiasco unfolded when Harden called Daryl Morey a “liar” during his China tour, and the video of the same exploded online. Later Harden was live streaming with a popular Chinese streamer when the 10-time All-Star realized that his J-Harden Wine had been sold out, a gesture of solidarity from Chinese fans.

Harden properly thanked fans for their supporters during the live stream, even mouthing the words ‘I love you’, during the stream. He capped off his thanks by doing a backflip on stream, making the stream instantly blow up.