“You Gotta Knock That Out Her Hand!”: Shannon Sharpe Advices James Harden Following His ‘Wedding Bouquet’ Fiasco

Former Boston star and two-time NBA Champion, Rajon Rondo, recently got married, and it was a grand affair. The guest list included Hall of Famers, coaches, executives, athletes, and current stars of the NBA. But the momentous occasion turned out to be a dark one for James Harden, as the former league MVP looked stunned, and even walked off the frame, when his girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel won the bouquet toss at Rondo’s wedding.

Advertisement

The meme-worthy moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

Looking at Harden’s predicament, former NFL stars, Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe, took to their show Night Cap, laying down advice for Harden and other young men, on how to deal with similar situations. Reacting to the video first, Sharpe hilariously said,

“James you gotta knock it(bouquet) down. You gotta knock it out of hand. Hey, Ocho, you gotta knock it out of hand, that gotta be a loose ball…James you gotta hold her, you gotta box out James.”

While Sharpe continued to pull out basketball analogies for Harden, Ochocinco had a more subtle and honest reaction to the entire clip. Talking about the incident, the former wide receiver said,

“You know depending on who it is, depending on who catches the bouquet. If there was any kind of seriousness or involvement with that certain individual there would be no issues, you know that right. They would be no reason to look crazy, and make your eyes like that.”

From the looks of it, Harden might not be thrilled with the concept of marriage and both Sharpe and Ochocinco seem to be backing his belief. While Sharpe himself isn’t married, his running mate Chad Johnson is en route to getting married. He even jokingly added that he would throw the bouquet at Sharpe during his marriage, a ploy to finally get him married.

James Harden has loved his single life

The fast-paced NBA lifestyle comes at a price, and often it’s family and marriage issues. It’s not uncommon to hear NBA stars go through public divorces, custody battles, and other personal shenanigans due to their profession. Weighing the pros and cons of the situation, players like Kevin Durant and James Harden seem to have decided to live the bachelor life a tad bit longer. However, the window might be closing soon.

Harden, 34, is most probably in the twilight years of his career, as this season with the Clippers might have been Harden’s last chance at being a starting point guard on a championship-contending team. And he doesn’t look like he wants to settle down just yet.

Jansel and Harden met in 2017, after his split with Khloe Kardashian, and are rumored to have been on and off through the years. The duo has kept the details of their relationship private. Moreover, Harden has neither been married before nor has any known children from any of his past relationships. For now, he looks like he wants to hoop and enjoy the remainder of his Hall of Fame career.