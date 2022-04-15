“James Harden, HOW can you not feel the PRESSURE? You lack the drive to supreme success!”: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rip apart the Sixers’ star for his controversial statement

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe launch an attack on James Harden for his ‘No Pressure’ statement, say all the pressure should be on him.

The Philadelphia 76ers play their first game of the 2022 Playoffs tomorrow afternoon when they host the Toronto Raptors. As we know, the Raptors are a big team, who would certainly double/triple-team Joel Embiid, and cause him to give up the ball. In this situation, it certainly means more pressure on James Harden, as he’d have to handle the primary offensive load.

However, contrary to the situation, our friend, the Beard feels that he’s under no pressure. He went on to say that he has nothing to prove.

Well, Mr. Harden, I would agree you have nothing to prove if you had a stellar playoff record and at least a championship to your name. Seeing as that isn’t the case yet, saying such a thing is being too arrogant and shows that you actually don’t care. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talked about the same on Undisputed this morning.

“The world is watching, the pressure is mounting, but I don’t think James Harden feels it!”: Skip Bayless

The Philadelphia 76ers shelled out Andre Drummond(a perfect backup for Joel Embiid), Seth Curry(a sharpshooter who can knock down 3s when needed), and Ben Simmons to get James Harden to Philly. Their main goal? To win a championship. However, this morning, James Harden goes on to say that he feels no pressure? This did not sit right with both Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts first,

.@ShannonSharpe on James Harden not feeling pressure heading into the playoffs: “How can you not feel the pressure when you know what’s expected? The Sixers thought you were the missing piece. They shipped out 3 guys to bring you in.” pic.twitter.com/guyikjc2JH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 15, 2022

Skip Bayless talked about Harden and his previous track record of messing up in the playoffs.

“The world is watching James Harden and the pressure is mounting, but I don’t think he feels it, which is my issue with him. I don’t ever sense any drive to have supreme success from Harden.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/rH1nKSY3YX — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 15, 2022

I guess Mr. Harden better show up to the party after making such statements, else this won’t be an easy offseason for him.