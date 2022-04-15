“I have nothing to prove, and I feel no pressure!”: James Harden comes out with SHOCKING statement, throws Sixers’ playoff plans in a blender

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden gets deadly honest about all the expectations mounted on him ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

James Harden hasn’t quite been himself in recent weeks.

In the last 5 games of the regular season 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, while shooting an abysmal 36.1% from the field, and 27.3% from beyond the arc. Fair to say this isn’t the James Harden the 76ers traded for.

Due to these performances, many fans have wondered just how effective the Beard will really be when the playoffs roll around. And that, in turn, has caused there to be a magnanimous level of pressure on him.

Recently, the 76ers star spoke out on this pressure and what effect it has been having on him. And let’s just say, his response could throw you off just a tad bit.

James Harden says he does not care about the pressure ahead of the 76ers’ postseason

James Harden has never quite been the top performer when it comes to the postseason, even when he’s had momentum coming into the playoffs. So, with this kind of form on his head, well even we can’t believe he’ll be too great.

But, when he was asked about it, here is what the man himself had to say.

“I don’t (have anything to prove)… I don’t feel any pressure, I don’t feel any of that,” – James Harden

(Via Complex) pic.twitter.com/3hsuYXC5y7 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 15, 2022

On the one hand, we do admire the fact he has been able to keep all the noise out as well as he has, at least, if whatever he says stands to be true.

But on the other, we really hope the man is working on his game enough to justify not feeling the pressure.

Otherwise, things might not turn out too great for fans in Philadelphia during this postseason.

