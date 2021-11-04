Basketball

“James Harden is definitely not Black Jesus”: NBA Twitter trolls a fan who gets a tattoo of the Nets’ superstar on his chest

“James Harden is definitely not Black Jesus”: NBA Twitter trolls a fan who gets a tattoo of the Nets’ superstar on his chest
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“They gave me a two-week ultimatum”: When Earl Watson forewarned Suns fans about Robert Sarver and his attitude in Chris Haynes’ interview
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“James Harden is definitely not Black Jesus”: NBA Twitter trolls a fan who gets a tattoo of the Nets’ superstar on his chest
“James Harden is definitely not Black Jesus”: NBA Twitter trolls a fan who gets a tattoo of the Nets’ superstar on his chest

NBA Twitter mocks a die-hard James Harden fan who gets a tattoo of the Brooklyn…