“James Harden is definitely not Black Jesus”: NBA Twitter trolls a fan who gets a tattoo of the Nets’ superstar on his chest

NBA Twitter mocks a die-hard James Harden fan who gets a tattoo of the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar on his chest.

James Harden is one of the most gifted offensive talents the league has ever witnessed. There is virtually no player in the history of the league who has been able to master the deadly step-back move as perfectly as “The Beard”. And with the combination of his smooth handles, accurate shooting, and strong finishing at the rim, the Brooklyn Nets superstar has racked himself a pretty decorated resume.

Being one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, James is one of the most entertaining players to watch. And because of all his individual successes, the combo-guard is one of the most loved players throughout the world.

Harden has millions of fans around the globe. For some, he is even a god. And recently, a photo of a fan with a James Harden chest tattoo went viral.

Here, have a look at the tattoo.

That’s James Harden my brother pic.twitter.com/GpF1VFSb2x — Thick KRIT (@Asharp52) November 3, 2021

Also Read: When Earl Watson forewarned Suns fans about Robert Sarver and his attitude in Chris Haynes’ interview

James Harden reacts to the photo of the fan with the Nets’ star face tattooed on his chest

As soon as the photo went viral on social media, with “Black Jesus” in the caption, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

I thought you were just making a joke but its literally just his profile pic flipped 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jtBaLhdZQ1 — kiki (she/her) 🇰🇷🇺🇸 (@slightlykiki) November 4, 2021

Triple doubles Jesus 🔥 — Tuchie Tú ✨🤘🏿✨ (@Famous2chi) November 4, 2021

i mean harden put up 30 a game and Jesus lived til 33 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DxUHjG5tcw — TWO TIME (@HOLLYWOOD2TIME) November 4, 2021

That dont look nothing like Black Jesus pic.twitter.com/yV0B4w0wfx — Anansi MUSA (@BrooksFlash) November 4, 2021

Black Jesus died for your right to travel every time you take a step back three. — PH Wulfe 吳柏漢 (@therealphwu) November 4, 2021

The viral photo reached James Harden, who also had a laughing reaction to the tattoo.

Also Read: Damian Lillard reaffirms his commitment to the Blazers and claims he wants to win a title with them