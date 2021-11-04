“If I won a championship in Portland, I would cry”: Damian Lillard reaffirms his commitment to the Blazers and claims he wants to win a title with them

Damian Lillard has come out once again, and claimed that he’s determined to win a championship as a Portland Trailblazer.

Damian Lillard is undoubtedly one of a dying breed of superstars in terms of his loyalty to a singular franchise. The 6x All-Star has been a Portland Trailblazer for nearly 10 years now and even in his early 30s, he’s shown little to no sign of wavering from his goal of bring a championship to the city of Portland.

Over the 2021 NBA offseason, speculation was that Dame would force his way out of PDX. Henry Abbott even confirmed sometime in the summer that Lillard was days away from requesting a trade. This of course, was entirely false and the superstar guard even got into a Twitter tiff with Abbott.

During the Tokyo Olympics, Damian Lillard made it clear that he wanted to a win a title. Well, fast-forward to present day and the Blazers are 3-5 after going 0-3 on their most recent road trip.

Damian Lillard says he would cry if he got the Blazers a chip.

The Trailblazers’ recent struggles are directly related to Damian Lillard currently experiencing the worst slump of career. There should be a great level of positivity in Dame when it comes to believing that he will get back on track but this level of play most certainly isn’t going to lead to him claiming what he desires most: a championship.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a close friend of Dame’s, has recently come out with a quote from the man himself who claims that he wants to win a title in Portland and that he would cry if he achieves this goal of his.

“If I was to get that championship for Portland, I would cry, bruh. Bruh, on the spot. I would really cry, bro. I want to win a championship here…I don’t know how rewarding it would feel for me at this point if I won somewhere else.” – Dame

(Via @ChrisBHaynes ) pic.twitter.com/9Z8kRkrHO7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2021

Fans of course, are calling for him to jump ship and join a team like the Lakers, Sixers, or Heat; squads who have higher title aspirations that the Blazers.

Safe to say that a man of Lillard’s honor and loyalty will definitely stay put for the foreseeable future.