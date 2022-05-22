“James Harden is gonna be the next one after me!”: When Kobe Bryant exclaimed that The Beard was destined to become the next great scorer of the NBA

There are many who claim that James Harden is the next Kobe Bryant. Surprisingly enough Kobe himself was one who agreed with this statement!

The Black Mamba was synonymous with the words ‘hard work’. This has been the case ever since he entered the league and even after his retirement. There are numerous stories dedicated to the mindset and grind that Kobe Bryant put into the game. His skill, scoring, mentality, and overall ability are what inspired an entire generation of basketball players.

In fact, his knack for sinking tough shots is the reason why many people, both fans and players alike think or scream his name every time they shoot!

Also Read: “Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter were cousins?!”: When an internet rumor about Kobe Bryant’s best friend and the Raptors legend became a true story!

There were so many people trying to be Bryant, that no one noticed that there were already a few potential candidates in the NBA. However, Kobe did.

Kobe Bryant announced that James Harden would be ‘next’ after he retired

One player who has drawn similarities to Kobe is none other than James Harden. Like the Lakers legend, Harden is a prolific scorer capable of getting to the basket and scoring at will.

However, many people have come to shun such comparisons lately, especially considering the poor performances Harden has put in since leaving the Houston Rockets.

That being said, Kobe Bryant, himself once claimed that The Beard was “gonna be the next one after me”. Former, Rockets center Tyson Chandler shared this, stating that Kobe had told him this after a pick-up game during the 2011 NBA lockout.

I’m at the Rockets media day today, and Tyson Chandler told a story about Kobe and James. Tyson said that after a pickup game in LA during the 2011 NBA lockout, Kobe said to him, “James is gonna be the next one after me.” This is BEFORE James went to Houston. https://t.co/HyTgk3IeTT — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) September 27, 2019

Also Read: “$130 court-side seats to see Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant!”: When the 2011 NBA lockout forced a constellation of NBA stars to assemble in the Philippines

It is sometimes hard to forget just how good a prime James Harden was. Suffice to say many believe that he is still destined for greatness, just like Kobe did.