Basketball

“$130 court-side seats to see Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant!”: When the 2011 NBA lockout forced a constellation of NBA stars to assemble in the Philippines 

"$130 court-side seats to see Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant!": When the 2011 NBA lockout forced a constellation of NBA stars to assemble in the Philippines 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Philadelphia 76ers blow it every year, they suck!!": An HBO Max show 'Hacks' mocks Joel Embiid and Co's slogan 'Trust the Process'
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"$130 court-side seats to see Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant!": When the 2011 NBA lockout forced a constellation of NBA stars to assemble in the Philippines 
“$130 court-side seats to see Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant!”: When the 2011 NBA lockout forced a constellation of NBA stars to assemble in the Philippines 

Catching Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant court-side for $130 sounds unimaginable. During the…