“$130 court-side seats to see Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant!”: When the 2011 NBA lockout forced a constellation of NBA stars to assemble in the Philippines 

Paying a meager 130$ to catch NBA superstars and future Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant among others sounds unfathomable. To watch them courtside for that amount of money is not even possible. Right?

Well, if you found yourself in Manila in 2011, you could have. Yes, this array of superstars gathered to play games in the Philippines.

The 2011 NBA season was a short one and it was due to the infamous lockout. Players were denied access to team facilities and they had to resort to other means to stay fit.

The next big sporting event after the Thrilla in Manila, The two exhibition games that featured NBA All-stars and legends were the stuff of dreams.

Basketball fans in the country rejoiced as they got an opportunity to see these stars battle it out on the court. The NBA stars, led by Kobe Bryant played two games.

The first game was against the PBA selection team and the second one was against the national team, the Smart Gilas Pilipinas.

How the NBA stars such as Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul lined up to compete in the Philippines!

The games were a huge hit in the country. They got to see the sheer basketball ability and prowess of these teams as they went to work and dismantled the opposition.

As clips would go around floating, these games feature some insane highlights.

Seeing these stars, courtside for a mere $130 sounds like a fever dream but it was reality. Let’s hope the NBA brings the games to more places and we will get to see them courtside.

