“James Harden is the Thanksgiving angel Brooklyn deserves”: Nets superstar serves 400 Thanksgiving meals to the underprivileged in New York borough

James Harden partnered with an NGO to serve needy people in Brooklyn on this Thanksgiving Day.

The Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is known to cook shots on the NBA court and serve them to his opposing team. But this morning he was found serving meals to the needy in Brooklyn.

He partnered with a non-profit organization called North Brooklyn Angels who gave out 300 meals on-site and delivered 100 more to needy New Yorkers.

NBA players have always promoted giving back to the community through charitable activities. NBA itself runs NBA Cares which is the league’s global social responsibility program for charity and supporting social causes.

It is nice to see Harden giving back to the community he joined this year.

James Harden was in Brooklyn today serving Thanksgiving meals to individuals and families. This is awesome. (🎥 IG: dash5harris) pic.twitter.com/Mpena4tdVd — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) November 25, 2021

Also Read – “James Harden is averaging more turnovers than Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Reddit unearths a shocking fact as the Beard’s issues continue to plague the Nets

James Harden has always been a giving soul

Harden was seen to participate in a lot of charity works back in Houston. When he was playing for the Houston Rockets, he hosted a “James Harden & Friends” charity concert.

Those events were hosted in 2017.2018 and 2019 to raise funds for various city initiatives. That event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was hosted again this year in August, despite James playing for a different city.

Earlier this year when Houston was hit by a winter storm, James didn’t step back from helping the city. He donated over 3000 meals through his restaurant ‘Thirteen’ in Houston. He also sent his support regarding water and plumbing after the storm.

In 2013 when a reporter asked him “How much would it take to cut the beard off? Would you do it for charity?”. The Beard replied yes, he would.

Also Read – “Trae Young has really entered the all-time record books at 23”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hawks star ties James Harden with the most 30+ points, 10+ assists games in the past 4 seasons