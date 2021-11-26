Basketball

“Trae Young has really entered the all-time record books at 23”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hawks star ties James Harden with the most 30+ points, 10+ assists games in the past 4 seasons

“Trae Young has really entered the all-time record books at 23”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hawks star ties James Harden with the most 30+ points, 10+ assists games in the past 4 seasons
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I'd like to meet Eminem, I am a big fan of his": Charles Barkley reveals meeting the hip hop mogul is one of the top things on his bucket list
Next Article
"It’s a mega, huge commitment" - Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur reveals the reasons for hiring Guanyu Zhou over F2 rival Oscar Piastri
NBA Latest Post
“Trae Young has really entered the all-time record books at 23”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hawks star ties James Harden with the most 30+ points, 10+ assists games in the past 4 seasons
“Trae Young has really entered the all-time record books at 23”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hawks star ties James Harden with the most 30+ points, 10+ assists games in the past 4 seasons

Putting up 31 points and 11 assists in a huge 124-106 win over the Spurs,…