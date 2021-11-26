“Trae Young has really entered the all-time record books at 23”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hawks star ties James Harden with the most 30+ points, 10+ assists games in the past 4 seasons

Putting up 31 points and 11 assists in a huge 124-106 win over the Spurs, Trae Young ties James Harden as the most number of 30+ points, 10+ assists outings since the 2018-2019 season.

After a successful campaign last season, managing to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks have a lot of expectations to meet this year. Much to everyone’s surprise, Trae Young and co. had a rather slow start to the season winning only 4 out of 13 games.

However, the past few weeks, the Hawks have been playing some sensational basketball, and have gone undefeated the past 6 games (including wins over the Bucks, Celtics, and Hornets). Young has played the biggest role in ATL’s recent success.

Over the past 6 games, Ice Trae has been averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 assists while shooting at an efficient 49.1% FG and 41.7% 3pt FG. And on Wednesday night, Young notched his 3rd 30+ points and 10+ assists of the season as he put up a 31-point, 11-assists double-double performance.

Recording the 34th 30+ points, 10+ assists of his career, Young has tied megastar James Harden for the most over the last 4 seasons. The 23-year-old guard has also tied former legend Tim Hardaway for the 16th most 30/10 games in league history.

Young’s 34 30+ point / 10+ assist outings also tie Tim Hardaway for the 16th-most 30/10 games in NBA history. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) November 25, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Trae Young tying James Harden in the record books

NBA Twitter erupted as soon as this impressive feat went viral on social media. Fans also applauded the sharpshooter for his recent performances.

He went for 31-11 tonight and none of the big sports outlets have tweeted about it lol — Austin (@AustinPlanet) November 25, 2021

Trae will own this list by time his career is over. — Drew Johnson (@DrewJohnson23) November 25, 2021

If only the national media paid any attention to Trae Young’s excellence during the regular season, then it wouldn’t be such a surprise in the postseason — Elliot Watts (@elliotw) November 25, 2021

2nd best PG in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/a7X1PptNOb — CERTIFIED WOCK LOVER 🤰🏽 (@akfromtheA) November 25, 2021

should i post the espn article from april with 15 guys under 25 ranked ahead of trae young or should i just enjoy my day? https://t.co/8ki6QFXMut — zach hood (@zhood_) November 25, 2021

Over the past few weeks, Trae has really started playing like his true self. He has finally adjusted to the new foul call and has been absolutely sensational. Averaging 25.3 points, 9.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds this season, Trae’s job is far from over. Currently placed 9th in the East with a 10-9 record, the 6-foot-1 guard will hope to lead his team to climb up the standings.