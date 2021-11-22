“James Harden is averaging more turnovers than Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Reddit unearths a shocking fact as the Beard’s issues continue to plague the Nets

NBA Reddit finds out some shocking facts about Nets star James Harden’s performances as compared to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

James Harden is finally getting back to normal… right?

At the very least, his scoring numbers have looked far better than what they used to be. In fact, the man has even been getting to the free throw line more and more with every passing game.

Coming to Russell Westbrook though, we can’t quite say the same.

Sure, he has been getting more and more efficient. But, given what he has been doing on the court, and the team’s failure to rack up wins, it comes off as a bit empty. And of course, there are his turnovers as well.

This season, the man has been averaging 4.9 turnovers per game. And of course, the NBA community has clowned him endlessly for it.

But, could there be something we’re missing here? Well, according to NBA Reddit, there sure is.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

James Harden is now averaging more turnovers than Russell Westbrook this season

We couldn’t believe it at first either.

Given the previous struggles of the Beard in scoring the basketball, it became a bit easy for fans to lose sight of his other issues. And perhaps the biggest example of this, are his average turnovers.

Initially, this fact was brought to our attention by this post. And after checking the averages, we can say that this is the undeniable truth.

As we previously mentioned, Russell Westbrook is currently averaging 4.9 turnovers per game this season. Pretty bad.

Worse? James Harden is averaging 5 himself, as per Basketball Reference.

The Nets already have had to deal with Kyrie Irving’s issues this season. But, if the Beard starts to fall apart for them too… who knows?

They have already started to drop from their title as favorites to win the East. And it appears that things could get a lot worse for the franchise.

