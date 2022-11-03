“James Harden Leaving Brooklyn is Even Funnier Now”: NBA Redditor Points Out How The Beard Comes Across Genius

It won’t be wrong to say that the current Nets group makes for the most controversial NBA team in the modern era, making it an unfortunate situation for the hoop fans in Brooklyn as they continue to witness false hopes and drama, with the circumstances being more than delicate as of now.

Touted to be the best offensive team ever assembled in American sports, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden aligned forces to build a championship dynasty, donning the Nets uniform, and immediately becoming title favorites. However, they never even got anywhere close.

In their first year together, the Nets suffered a conference semi-finals exit but were left off the hook, given the injuries to Harden and Irving during the playoffs. Sadly, things only got worse henceforth. Beginning from Irving’s anti-vaccination stance, what followed was heartbreaking for Nets fans, whether it was Harden forcing his way out, KD wanting a trade, Kai’s antisemitic statements, or the most recent ouster of head coach Steve Nash while keeping aside Ben Simmons’ struggles on the court.

The Big 3 played a mere 16-games together, dealing with injuries and off-court drama. At the time, Harden shocked the NBA by demanding out of Brooklyn, earning himself heavy criticism.

James Harden has the last laugh.

Harden’s decision to want out of Brooklyn made him an overnight villain, considering this wasn’t even a year post his forceful exit from Houston. Nevertheless, the former MVP remained defiant. During that time, reports prompted about the 6ft 5″ guard being irked by Irving’s anti-vaccination drive.

Ultimately, Harden got what he wanted, getting traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Simmons. Many claimed Nets won the trade, given the lack of defense on the team, not knowing what was in store for them, resulting in The Beard having the last laugh.

Though no more the scoring beast from Houston, Harden finds himself in a much more secure place when compared to his former teammates in Brooklyn.

Currently, the most tainted franchise in the league, the Nets are dealing with a host of disputes, beginning from Irving’s antisemitic tweet, Coach Nash’s firing, and deciding to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka and not to forget their 2-6 start to the season.

Meanwhile, Harden attempts to bring the city of Philly and himself an NBA title, playing alongside talents like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

NBA Redditor points out James Harden’s impressive decision-making skills.

According to this Redditor,

Huge credit to James. Everyone was saying he’s the worst out of the big 3 in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, he caused the least amount of drama, played on a grade 2 hamstring sprain, and gave it all. He escaped from the drama in Brooklyn, they now have to deal with the young socialite, an anti-semite, and a coach who just got fired in Boston for known reasons.

Harden looks like a genius now, he saw it coming and left just in time.

