“James Harden, Get the Ring This Year”: Young Thug and NBA Twitter Applaud The Beard for Ending Sixers 0-3 Losing Streak

James Harden leads the Sixers to their first win of the season, putting up a stat-filled box coupled with highlight plays.

Hoop fans in Philadelphia finally have a reason to rejoice as the Sixers end a 0-3 losing streak, opening their winning account. The superstar duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid lead from the front, combining for 55-points in the home win against the Indiana Pacers.

In their first win of the season, the Sixers had everyone contribute, shooting close to 45% from beyond the arc. However, the night belonged to The Beard, who put up a show for fans in Philly. The former MVP was one rebound shy of a triple-double, scoring 29-points and 11-assists.

James Harden tonight (thus far): 29 PTS / 9 REB / 10 AST / 2 STL 10-18 fg / 5-10 3fg / 4-4 FT — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 25, 2022

Having started the season with a bang, Harden is showing glimpses of his days in Houston as a scoring machine. The former Rockets superstar is currently averaging 26.8 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 8.5 APG, shooting 48.6% from the field, leading the Sixers in assists and tying Embiid for most points.

Also read: “I Wouldn’t Know Daryl Morey if He Walked Into This Room!”: When Charles Barkley Went on a Rant About Analytics While Attacking the Rockets

Twitter showered in praise for Harden, who led the Sixers to their first win of the season.

NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s highlight reel performance against Pacers.

James Harden tonight in the @sixers W: 29 PTS

9 REB

11 AST

2 STL 🔥 #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/qrp7jC3T1z — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2022

@JHarden13 get the ring this year — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 19, 2022

James Harden my goodness. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 25, 2022

James Harden this season: 26.8 PPG

9.8 APG

8.5 RPG

49% FG

38% 3PT

96% FT He’s back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSiZk0dPLL — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 25, 2022

James Harden needs to be consistent this season.

The Sixers are a top contender in the east, given the talent on the roster. However, one concern that could cause a potential hurdle for the team is Harden’s inconsistencies, evident in the game against the Spurs, where the three-time scoring champion had 12-points on 22.2% shooting.

As Embiid continues to recover from his plantar fasciitis injury, Harden needs to step up for at least a few of the starting games of the season, especially if he wishes to win a championship, the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame resume.

Also read: “Sixers 0-3? I thought Goal Was a Championship, Not Victor Wembanyama”: Kendrick Perkins Mocks Joel Embiid and Philadelphia’s Third Straight Loss