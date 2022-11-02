Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Find Newest Hater in JJ Redick, Former Magic Player Blames Nets Duo for Nets’ Downfall

Oct 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) wait to check into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The state of affairs in Brooklyn is downright deplorable. There are no two ways about it. Head coach Steve Nash has terminated from his responsibilities a couple of days ago. The franchise is currently 2-5 to kickstart its 2023 campaign.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, despite their majestic performances this campaign, have had to face the wrath of the media and analysts alike. The reason being, the franchise’s poor start to the season.

Irving and Durant have had to shoulder the majority of the team’s difficulties while ensuring that they can still be a competent team through their displays.

Yet, it shouldn’t go unnoticed that the two’s polarizing personalities have caused a lot of dysfunction within the roster.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to be blamed for Brooklyn’s problems?

The inconveniences in Brooklyn go far beyond this season. Matter of fact, a compelling argument can be made stating that the turmoil for the Nets ensued when the pair first dawned the franchise’s colors.

At least according to former NBA player and current analyst, JJ Reddick. Irving and Kevin Durant have played a pivotal role in dismantling the Brooklyn Nets’ culture.

In a recent episode of ‘First Take’, Reddick stated-

“The reason that the Brooklyn Nets were so attractive to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was because of the culture and because of that young depth. And they have spent the last three seasons helping to dismantle that culture, helping to dismantle that depth.”

There is quite some truth to what the sharpshooter is trying to convey. The team’s disposal of the young core for an out-of-shape James Harden resulted in no success for the franchise, who shortly after, got rid of the former ‘MVP’ as well.

In fact, Durant’s request for a trade when the going got tough this past postseason and Irving’s uncertainty over the past year regarding his vaccination stance is a testament to that.

A championship-caliber side, that has been reduced to a shadow of what it should be. That’s the reality of the situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets paradigm can be dated back to 2019!

Since their arrival at the organization in the offseason of 2019, Irving and Durant’s foremost moment of success was a singular playoff series victory in 2021 against the Boston Celtics.

In fact with the knowledge that their reputations preceded them, the pair sure used it to their advantage.

The Brooklyn Nets’ displays over the course of the past three years were heavily reliant on ‘ISO-ball’. A system that depends on the protagonists of a team receiving the ball in isolated conditions to work their magic.

The statement above is not meant to discredit their hegemony in the field, but merely to point out just how the duo viewed themselves in contrast to their team.

With isolated possessions being the theme they most resonated with, it’s no surprise that the franchise has found little to no success come playoff time.

In order for them to start winning and be considered a championship contender, ‘Uncle Drew’ and the ‘Slim Reaper’ need to learn to play in a more organized and inclusive manner in order to be triumphant.

