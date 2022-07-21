“James Harden lost $14 million and got PJ Tucker instead of LeBron James”: Shannon Sharpe goes off on Sixers superstar voluntarily giving up money

James Harden recently signed a two-year $68.6 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Houston Rockets star was eligible to receive around $14-15 million more per year. However, with a view to aid long-time friend Daryl Morey to build a better roster around Joel Embiid and himself, James Harden took this pay cut.

Harden has not been part of a Championship winning roster. And approaching his 33rd birthday, the Beard seems to be on borrowed time in his chase for a ring.

James Harden has often been seen as a self-centered superstar. His taking a pay cut has been lauded by a variety of critics and fans alike. While Harden isn’t quite the player he was at his peak, he is still capable of being the second option in a Championship core.

Shannon Sharpe however is not a fan of this move by Harden or the Sixers. Skip Bayless‘ co-host on Undisputed had some harsh words for both parties and their motivation for the upcoming season.

Why did Shannon Sharpe criticize this decision from Harden and the Sixers?

Sharpe, a former NFL player himself, was of the opinion that players should not have to “sacrifice” financially. Sharpe opined that GMs and owners often lure players by setting unreasonable standards and preaching team values to get them to take pay cuts.

The former NFL star was of the opinion that GMs and owners quote the examples of Tom Brady and Tim Duncan to players in an attempt to convince them to take pay cuts. Both Brady and Duncan were known for playing out contracts under their market value for the greater good of the team and ended up with multiple rings during the course of their career.

.@ShannonSharpe on James Harden taking a $14M pay cut with new 76ers contract: “I hate when guys give up money voluntarily. The GMs take these 1-2 isolated events where guys take less, win, and try to paint the whole NBA and say, ‘You too can be like the San Antonio Spurs.'” pic.twitter.com/EbjsRHcEfo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 21, 2022

Sharpe called Brady and Duncan isolated incidents that were greatly successful. In a counterpoint, Sharpe pointed at how the Warriors roster is constructed. The Warriors currently have four players on max value deals. None of their stars have taken a pay cut, and yet their core has 4 rings to show for it.

Did Harden do the right thing here and are the Sixers doing right by Harden?

Shannon was also quick to point out that the Sixers have not made any star signing that tips the needle in their favor with the money saved with Harden’s pay cut. While PJ Tucker, Danuel House, and DeAnthony Melton are good additions, none of them spell out a championship for the Sixers as constructed.

The biggest point, however, as Sharpe rightly points out, is Harden himself. Sharpe states that sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey was arguably more influential in the Playoffs than Harden and that things can’t be that way.

The Beard hasn’t quite been himself at Philly. More than a pay cut, a consistent return to form as a viable second option is what Harden should be striving at. That, and that alone, can get Philadelphia to the hallowed ring.

Will Harden be back at his best? Or did he fumble the bag for nothing, with the pay cut?

