James Harden Promises Not to Force Career Goals on Son Jace

It is extremely difficult to fill the shoes of a parent who is a legend in their field of work. Luckily, for Jace, his father James Harden has no intention of burdening him with that daunting legacy.

Harden doesn’t like to reveal too much of his personal life. However, during Netflix’s Starting 5, the Los Angeles Clippers star revealed that he has a son and shares a really close bond with him.

“James has always been there for his son, and he’s always been a really good dad to him,” Harden’s agent Troy Payne revealed on the docuseries. It should be noted that Harden is still in the early stages of fatherhood and Jace has his whole life ahead of him.

Nonetheless, Harden is aware that things may become complicated for his boy as he continues to grow as a person. “I’m not the type of person who is going to force Jace to be a basketball player,” Harden revealed.

“He’s going to be in a position to do whatever he wants in this world. Whatever he wants to do in life, I’m just the person who helps him,” the former NBA MVP said.

As a parent, Harden has done his part to ensure Jace has all the resources to be as successful as he can. It would be great if Jace decides to do what Bronny James did and pursue basketball. It wouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the athleticism he’s already showing. During an appearance in Starting 5, he impressively performed a one-handed cartwheel with ease.

It is unlikely that like Bronny, he will team up with his dad though. Harden is already 36 and it is unlikely that he is going to be playing for another decade and a half. But much like Bronny, if he chooses to pursue hooping, there’s a fair chance he will be coping a lot of criticism, some warranted, most unwarranted. Not to mention, the inevitable comparisons with his legendary father.

Unfair as it is, it does come with the territory. But regardless of whether Jace pursues basketball, gymnastics, or a passion outside of athletics, Harden will support him every step of the way and that’s all that really matters.