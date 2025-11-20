“Killed a Squirrel”: Sophie Cunningham Recalls Her Warning to Caitlin Clark and Co. Before Hitting Fan With Golf Ball

The WNBA season may be over, but that hasn’t meant players on the Indiana Fever have to stop hanging out with each other. Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull formed a close relationship this past season. Meant to rest, the trio, however, couldn’t stay away from competition. That competition came on the golf course, which Cunningham revealed isn’t a strong suit of hers.

Advertisement

The slow change of pace in golf is refreshing, especially for basketball players. In the NBA, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are a few of the biggest stars who enjoy spending time on the range. WNBA players have begun to pick up a golf club, too, with Caitlin Clark being the most notable.

Clark isn’t a self-proclaimed professional golfer, but enjoys playing when she gets the chance. Hence why she took part in the Annika LPGA Pro-Am. However, the Fever star didn’t participate in the event by herself. She brought Cunningham and Hull as he celebrity caddies.

Any Pro-Am is meant to be light-hearted. So even though Clark was the one golfing, both Hull and Cunningham received offers to hit some balls. As much as Cunningham would’ve liked to, one specific memory held her back from doing so.

“The last time I legit swung a club, I killed a squirrel,” Cunningham said on the Show Me Something podcast. “My ball hit a squirrel, and it fell.”

Cunningham has developed PTSD ever since that incident. Regardless, she moved past her fear and agreed to swing the club once more. Cunningham could’ve never predicted what would happen next.

“When I swuing I said, ‘Happy Gilmore’. I think my thoughts just saying most titles got the best of me, and the ball went and nailed this old man,” Cunningham revealed.

The Fever star immediately regretted her decision. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I feel so terrible,'” Cunningham stated. Mistakes happen in golf, and Cunningham is far from the only person to hit someone while playing.

Thankfully, she hasn’t allowed that to turn her off from playing the sport. “The weird thing about it is I know I hit someone, but I think I have some potential in my golf game,” Cunningham proclaimed.

Perhaps Clark can show Cunningham a thing or two on the range. If her golf game is anything like her basketball abilities, she’ll be able to pick up on the basics quickly. After all, she is one of the top athletes the world has to offer.