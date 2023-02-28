After Recreating Stepfather Shaquille O’Neal’s “Got Milk?” Advertisement, Myles O’Neal Invites Step-Siblings To “Skills” Challenge

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most popular basketball players of all time and during the peak of his powers, proved to be one of the most marketable faces of his era. Brands queued up for his services in endorsing their product and some iconic ads came out of this process.

One of the, if not the, most iconic Shaq endorsements during this period happened to be his “Got Milk” campaign for Oreo. And with Silk Nextmilk opting to cast Myles O’Neal in their ad, a “Got Milk” recreation was warranted.

With them leaning well into the basketball royalty angle, Myles had one more task at hand. Getting his family of basketball players inculcated was up next. And a basketball-related challenge was Silk Nextmilk’s and Myles’ idea to get everyone on board.

Myles was shooting cookies into a Silk Nextmilk glass from a distance. And, unlike his stepfather, Myles seems to have some range, nailing the tough cookie shot in 4 attempts. Instantly, a challenge was initiated – his four basketball-playing step-siblings were called upon to recreate his shot.

Myles O’Neal extended his challenge to Shaqir, Shareef, Me’Arah, and Amirah O’Neal.

In what seems to be a relatively tough challenge, Myles seems to fancy his chances against his step-siblings. This, despite the fact that Myles is arguably the one with the least basketballing pedigree and genetics.

Shaqir, Shareef, Me’Arah, and Amirah are all involved in some capacity in the sport. All are aspiring pros who are striving to make a mark in the field where their father was a legend.

Myles on the other hand is a DJ. Stepfather Shaq proved to be his inspiration here too. Safe to say that everyone from the Shaq household with the O’Neal surname sought inspiration from Superman himself.

Shaq’s stepson might not just be entering the world of DJ-ing and advertisements behind O’Neal. It would appear Myles has also achieved millionaire status a la Shaq, without Superman’s helping hands that too.

Myles O’Neal appears to have attained millionaire status with cryptocurrency investments.

In November 2022, Myles made the revelation in front of his parents that he is in fact, a millionaire. With his stepfather being one of the most enterprising athletes of all time, financial backing was probably never a concern for Myles.

Regardless, becoming a self-made millionaire is something Myles O’Neal can be proud of. The volatile nature of cryptocurrencies might mean that his status might not be a staple though.

But with Silkmilk and other endorsements coming his way, Myles might just have secured himself quite the financial foothold. If his step-siblings accept his challenge and take the game forward, maybe even more so.

