“Travis Scott really unlisted his music video with James Harden?”: When H-Town rapper took down official video for ‘way back’ featuring Rockets star after poor response

James Harden and Travis Scott are the best of buddies, with the H-Town rapper namedropping his friend in several of his songs. However, one of their music videos together was unlisted after a lackluster reception.

Travis Scott has been one of hip-hop music’s most innovative, original artists over the past decade. Still aged just 30, the H-Town rapper has already released 3 extremely solid albums. His 2018 release Astroworld received universal applause, judging from its Metacritic ratings.

Travis set a record in 2020, becoming the first artist to have 3 Billboard no. 1 hits within 12 months. His musical style combines chill vibes with experimental sounds where he uses autotune on his own voice, leading to some extremely spectacular results.

James Harden starred in the official video for ‘way back’, but Travis Scott unlisted it

Scott’s second studio album called Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight features a single called ‘way back’. The song starts off with a James Harden name drop, referring to his range thus

“I need fake ni**as to get way back

James Harden with the range on me, ni**a way back

Homie start switchin’ lanes, I thought we went way back”

The YouTube Music audio for this song has over 100,000 likes compared to only 3000 dislikes, indicating that it’s a huge hit with its listeners. A sizeable fraction of these listeners probably also happen to be basketball and NBA fans.

Travis also filmed a music video for this single, in which his bestie stars as himself. However, it seems to have been unlisted after Travis posted it to his Twitter in 2017.

WAY BACK VIDEO. I DID THIS FOR A PROJECT I DID IN HOUSTON A WHILE AGO. HERE U GO. https://t.co/17PWgHj7ks — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 31, 2017

Nevertheless, the video contains some sneak peeks at a Harden with a less bushy beard than he has these days.

Travis recently also beat James Harden at softball after their respective teams clashed for an exhibition game at JH-Town weekend celebrations for the Nets superstar’s 32nd birthday celebrations.