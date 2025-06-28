“He Is a Leader!”: Paul Pierce Speaks on Kevin Durant’s Leadership, What Young Rockets Can Learn From Him

In what could be the NBA’s biggest move of the offseason, Kevin Durant is now a Houston Rocket. After a handful of underwhelming campaigns with the Phoenix Suns, through no fault of his own, the future Hall of Famer is once again a member of a contending team. Paul Pierce is excited to see the veteran scorer attempt to lead this young group to the promised land. The Celtics legend also loves Durant’s fit alongside Houston’s head coach, Ime Udoka.

Pierce stated that Udoka, who already has an NBA Finals appearance under his belt, is KD’s best coach since Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. While Durant’s stints with Brooklyn and Phoenix were certainly disappointing, Pierce urged viewers to take a closer look at who he was playing for.

Steve Nash was an inexperienced bench leader, while Mike Budenholzer proved to be a clunky fit with Phoenix’s Big Three. Now, Durant has the opportunity to play under someone Pierce deemed a “firm leader” and someone who will hold him accountable.

Kevin Garnett pointed out that his previous two teams also lacked the depth to succeed late in the season. Both the Nets and Suns were far too top-heavy during Durant’s tenures, as they completely relied on their stars to win. That won’t be the case with the Rockets, though, who boast arguably the deepest roster in the association.

Pierce believes KD’s new home gives the former MVP the perfect opportunity to prove himself as a leader to his detractors. “Everybody always be talking about KD. ‘He ain’t a leader’ and all this. He is a leader!” The Truth said adamantly. “If I’m a young dude and KD’s in my practice, I’m watching KD’s work ethic … He puts it in, he puts the work in.”

The majority of Houston’s core remains under 25 years old, leaving the veteran duties to the likes of Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Jeff Green and now Durant. Durant, though, is by far the most decorated of the bunch and immediately transforms the Rockets from a scrappy playoff team to a bona fide contender. Pierce believes the team’s young talent will flock around him.

“If I’m Amen, I’m coming up, working out with KD. He going to lead by example,” Pierce claimed. “He getting in there early, late, whatever. Getting shots up. And if I’m all them young dudes on the bench of Houston, [Durant] gonna inspire that. They gonna have to raise their level and I could see that happening with him there.”

After clearing space for Durant by trading Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun remains the only other player on the Rockets making massive money, and rightfully so. VanVleet notably restructured his deal, ceding over $17 million in earnings this season, to give the team more flexibility to add another big piece.

With the majority of Houston’s roster still under their rookie contracts, the franchise will have to spend while they can. It’s clear that the time is now. Few teams have won it all combining so much youth with just a few veterans, but if any team can accomplish the feat, it’s the 2025-26 Houston Rockets.